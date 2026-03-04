ETV Bharat / state

Traffic Violation: MS Dhoni Fined Rs 1000 For Overspeeding In Ranchi

By Prashant Kumar

Ranchi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again hit the headlines. This time, he has been fined Rs 1000 for overspeeding in Ranchi.

The Prince of Ranchi has been issued a challan under the Motor Vehicles Act after his vehicle was caught flouting traffic norms. On March 1, the automated surveillance system detected his luxury car exceeding the permitted speed limit near Birsa Agricultural University on the Kanke Ring Road following which, an e-challan was generated.

According to reports, the speed limit in that area is 60 kilometres per hour but Dhoni's car was exceeding it, which was captured real-time on the cameras of the automatic surveillance system.