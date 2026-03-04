Traffic Violation: MS Dhoni Fined Rs 1000 For Overspeeding In Ranchi
Ahead of IPL 2026, MS Dhoni has been fined Rs 1000 for traffic violation under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
By Prashant Kumar
Ranchi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again hit the headlines. This time, he has been fined Rs 1000 for overspeeding in Ranchi.
The Prince of Ranchi has been issued a challan under the Motor Vehicles Act after his vehicle was caught flouting traffic norms. On March 1, the automated surveillance system detected his luxury car exceeding the permitted speed limit near Birsa Agricultural University on the Kanke Ring Road following which, an e-challan was generated.
According to reports, the speed limit in that area is 60 kilometres per hour but Dhoni's car was exceeding it, which was captured real-time on the cameras of the automatic surveillance system.
An official of the Ranchi Traffic Police explained that this system is active 24/7 at major intersections and the Ring Road in the city, monitoring overspeeding, signal jumping, and other traffic violations. Anyone can be fined for such violations, he added.
The former India skipper is a local resident of Ranchi and is often seen at his farmhouse or in the city. His passion for cars is well known, but this time, he has come under the scanner for violating traffic rules.
Though minor, the offence has drawn huge attention among Dhoni's fans ahead of IPL 2026.
