ETV Bharat / state

MRPL Blast: Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited after the explosion on September 30, 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mangaluru: A worker who sustained critical injuries in the explosion at an MRPL unit died at a hospital on Saturday, officials said. This takes the toll in the September 30 accident at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to two, they said.

On the day of the accident, a worker identified as Manish Karkada from Mulky town had died, officials said. According to officials, Rajesh D'Silva, who was in his 40s, had been undergoing treatment for severe injuries sustained in the explosion.

However, he succumbed to his injuries despite the best efforts of the medical team, a press release from the company said. The company expressed condolences and announced compensation of Rs 90 lakhs and other deliverables, bringing the total to Rs 1.20 crore for his family.