Thousands Of MPSC Aspirants March In Pune Demanding Resignation Of MPSC Chairperson
Opposition party leaders participate with the students supporting their demands
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), aspirants took to the streets of Pune as thousands marched from Omkareshwar temple to the Pune District Collectorate, calling it ‘MPSC Vidyarthi Aakrosh Morcha’. The students have demanded the immediate resignation and removal of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and the Secretary, seeking accountability.
These students are protesting the alleged exam irregularities and paper leaks for the 'Drug Inspector (Group-B)' post under the Food and Drug Administration, a recruitment drive which was conducted by the MPSC. The students have received support mainly from opposition parties; Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule walked along with the students, along with Congress legislator Vishwajeet Kadam.
Opposition demands
Sule remarked, "The government has failed on all fronts, and I urge the administration to consider the grievances of the aspirants."
MPSC students have flooded the streets of Pune, protesting against irregularities and corruption in the examination. pic.twitter.com/TPdKi68XdO— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 7, 2026
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena had taunted the opposition for forcing the students to protest. While Rohit Pawar retorted, "The students had joined the march voluntarily, and the massive turnout reflects the deep-seated anger among students and their loss of faith in the functioning of MPSC. Instead of blaming the opposition, the government needs to oust the Chairman and appoint a more capable officer."
The Cockroach Janata Party also extended support, as Abhijeet Dipke took to 'X ' to convey his support and shared a drone shot of the massive turnout of students in Pune. He wrote, "MPSC students have flooded the streets of Pune, protesting against irregularities and corruption in the examination."
The Congress party leaders, beginning with the senior central party leader, Rahul Gandhi, extended support to the protesting students. Vijay Wadettiwar, the Congress legislator, said in a social media post, "The MPSC Chairman and Secretary are responsible for the paper leaks and deep corruption in the system. This scam could not have occurred without the government's direct patronage. It was a government-sponsored paper leak. Had the system functioned with integrity, the paper leak would never have happened. The Mahayuti government has betrayed honest students by jeopardising their future. An independent inquiry should be initiated into the concerns of the students."
Students' demands
The MPSC Chairman and Secretary should resign as they have no moral authority after the paper leak. They have demanded that officers with a clean track record be appointed in their place immediately. The students have also asked the government to conduct an inquiry into irregularities that have occurred in the previous examinations.
The students have also demanded a clarification from the MPSC within eight days regarding objections raised about the Group-B examination. "An investigation should be held into errors regarding the evaluation of descriptive papers for the State Services Main Exam (2025) and the Agriculture Services Exam, " demanded the students.
In their declaration, the students have also demanded:
- The preliminary inquiry report submitted by the Mumbai Crime Branch to the MPSC should be made public.
- A forensic audit should be conducted for all examinations held during the tenure of the arrested Secretary, Abhijit Lendve. A thorough inquiry should be conducted into the service records and promotion criteria of the accused.
- The Call Detail Records (CDRs) of candidates selected in the final round, through their connections, should be examined.
- A detailed investigation should be carried out into the involvement of agents other than Pravin Patil and Mayur Thakare.