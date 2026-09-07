ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Of MPSC Aspirants March In Pune Demanding Resignation Of MPSC Chairperson

Thousands of students march in Pune demanding resignation of MPSC chairperson as the opposition parties join in the protests ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), aspirants took to the streets of Pune as thousands marched from Omkareshwar temple to the Pune District Collectorate, calling it ‘MPSC Vidyarthi Aakrosh Morcha’. The students have demanded the immediate resignation and removal of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and the Secretary, seeking accountability.

These students are protesting the alleged exam irregularities and paper leaks for the 'Drug Inspector (Group-B)' post under the Food and Drug Administration, a recruitment drive which was conducted by the MPSC. The students have received support mainly from opposition parties; Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule walked along with the students, along with Congress legislator Vishwajeet Kadam.

Opposition demands

Sule remarked, "The government has failed on all fronts, and I urge the administration to consider the grievances of the aspirants."

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena had taunted the opposition for forcing the students to protest. While Rohit Pawar retorted, "The students had joined the march voluntarily, and the massive turnout reflects the deep-seated anger among students and their loss of faith in the functioning of MPSC. Instead of blaming the opposition, the government needs to oust the Chairman and appoint a more capable officer."