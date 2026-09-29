ETV Bharat / state

MPSC Postpones Three Main Exams Scheduled For October 3 Amid Review Demands

Students stage a protest against the alleged MPSC exam paper leak and demand the resignation of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, at Sanvidhan Chowk, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday said it has postponed the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled for October 3. It also deferred the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and the Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination.

The MPSC said a high-level committee (headed by senior bureaucrat V Radha) reviewing the existing exam systems has held extensive discussions with numerous candidates and other stakeholders and has also studied best practices. The panel's recommendations regarding an ideal examination system are expected shortly, the statement read.

The Commission will communicate the revised dates of the examinations separately. The Commission has also decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025. The decision came amid protests by aspirants over an alleged question paper leak in the drug inspector exam and the overall conduct of the commission's examinations.

"The Commission has received representations from several students, parents, student organisations, as well as some respected elected representatives, requesting that the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled to commence from October 3, be postponed," it said.

Considering these factors, the MPSC has decided to postpone the State Services Main Examination 2026, the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination. It said the Commission will re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025.

"Several student organisations and students have submitted objections to the Commission regarding the evaluation of answer sheets of the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination 2025. Taking these objections into consideration, the Commission has decided to conduct re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025," the MPSC said, adding that the exam process is likely to be delayed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said his party had demanded that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma postpone the exam and his request was accepted. He hoped that the Governor would seek the resignation of the MPSC chairman.

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