ETV Bharat / state

MPSC Paper Leak Case: Section Officer Named As Mastermind In Chargesheet

FILE - Maharashtra government finally yielded to the MPSC aspirants demands and sent the Chairman accused of irregularities on leave. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed its first chargesheet in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak case, naming a section officer as mastermind, officials said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet, running into more than 3,000 pages, was filed on Friday before the special Anti-Corruption Bureau court against six accused including three MPSC officials arrested in August, a release said.

Vishveshwar Nakate, an Assistant Section Officer with the MPSC who had access to the question bank, allegedly leaked the questions and roped in his superior, Abhijit Lendve, Under Secretary of the Commission, to protect himself in case the racket was exposed, the chargesheet claimed.

Nakate was responsible for safeguarding the meta set of the question bank at the MPSC office in Navi Mumbai. He allegedly typed out 300 questions from the set on his laptop, printed them and handed them over to Lendve in the parking area of the Commission's office.

The chargesheet named 13 arrested accused and two wanted persons. While it provided evidence against only six accused, a supplementary chargesheet against the remaining accused was likely to be filed in December, the release said. All the arrested accused are in judicial custody.