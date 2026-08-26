ETV Bharat / state

MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Recruitment Exam After Allegations Of Paper Leak

Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to cancel the recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector (Group-B), for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department.

In its notice, the commission said, "Advertisement No. 116/2025, Inspector of Drugs, Group B, Food and Drug Administration - The Commission has taken the decision to cancel the recruitment process. In connection with the present advertisement, the Commission will organise a re-examination. The press release in this regard has been published on the Commission's website."

The Commission initiated an inquiry following allegations of malpractice regarding the question paper used for the screening test held on March 22. However, the opposition parties, Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have demanded a detailed inquiry as they have levelled charges of bribes.

Opposition demands inquiry

Leaders of Congress and NCP (SP) have made incriminating allegations of bribery and said they have shown evidence of it. They have demanded a detailed investigation and have slammed the cancellation of the exam, saying it does not address the real problem.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded a thorough investigation. Subsequently, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also demanded an impartial probe in the interest of the students.

Rohit Pawar welcomed the decision and said they were the first to raise the issue of a paper leak with all evidence. He wrote, "The paper leak incident in the Drug Inspector exam has finally been cancelled by MPSC today. We had raised the issue of paper leak with full evidence, followed up with all necessary actions with the investigation agencies, and finally today the investigation has concluded that there was indeed a paper leak."

He, however, refused to accept the reason for cancellation of the paper and alleged papers were sold for lakhs of rupees, which the commission is refusing to investigate.

"Even though the commission has cancelled the paper, their explanation that the paper was only with one student is absolutely unacceptable. According to the information we have received, the fact is that papers were sold for Rs 40-40 lakhs through an agent racket operating across the state, and the commission is also aware of this fact."

"Instead of trying to suppress this matter, the commission should make the inquiry report public, and what happened to the agent people whose names we had provided? Is anyone from the commission involved? Whose blessings are at play? They should also reveal this. If the commission tries to cover up this matter, we will not remain silent," added Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.

Chronology of allegations