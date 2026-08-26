MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Recruitment Exam After Allegations Of Paper Leak
Rohit Pawar alleged that papers were sold for lakhs of rupees, which the commission is refusing to investigate.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to cancel the recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector (Group-B), for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department.
In its notice, the commission said, "Advertisement No. 116/2025, Inspector of Drugs, Group B, Food and Drug Administration - The Commission has taken the decision to cancel the recruitment process. In connection with the present advertisement, the Commission will organise a re-examination. The press release in this regard has been published on the Commission's website."
जाहिरात क्रमांक ११६/२०२५ औषध निरीक्षक, गट ब, अन्न व औषध प्रशासन- भरती प्रक्रिया रद्द करण्याचा निर्णय आयोगाने घेतला आहे. प्रस्तुत जाहिरातीच्या अनुषंगाने आयोगाकडून फेरपरीक्षा आयोजित करण्यात येईल.— Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) August 25, 2026
यासंदर्भातील प्रसिद्धीपत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आले आहे.…
The Commission initiated an inquiry following allegations of malpractice regarding the question paper used for the screening test held on March 22. However, the opposition parties, Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have demanded a detailed inquiry as they have levelled charges of bribes.
Opposition demands inquiry
Leaders of Congress and NCP (SP) have made incriminating allegations of bribery and said they have shown evidence of it. They have demanded a detailed investigation and have slammed the cancellation of the exam, saying it does not address the real problem.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded a thorough investigation. Subsequently, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also demanded an impartial probe in the interest of the students.
#पेपरलीक झालेली औषध निरीक्षक पदाची परीक्षा अखेर MPSC ने आज रद्द केली. पेपरलीक झाल्याचा मुद्दा आम्ही पुरव्यासकट समोर आणला, तपास यंत्रणांकडे आवश्यक तो सर्व पाठपुरावा केला, अखेर आज तपासात पेपरलीक झाल्याचे निष्पन्न झाले आहे.— Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) August 25, 2026
आयोगाने पेपर रद्द केला असला तरी एका विद्यार्थ्याकडेच पेपर… pic.twitter.com/OZMkg6pplf
Rohit Pawar welcomed the decision and said they were the first to raise the issue of a paper leak with all evidence. He wrote, "The paper leak incident in the Drug Inspector exam has finally been cancelled by MPSC today. We had raised the issue of paper leak with full evidence, followed up with all necessary actions with the investigation agencies, and finally today the investigation has concluded that there was indeed a paper leak."
He, however, refused to accept the reason for cancellation of the paper and alleged papers were sold for lakhs of rupees, which the commission is refusing to investigate.
"Even though the commission has cancelled the paper, their explanation that the paper was only with one student is absolutely unacceptable. According to the information we have received, the fact is that papers were sold for Rs 40-40 lakhs through an agent racket operating across the state, and the commission is also aware of this fact."
"Instead of trying to suppress this matter, the commission should make the inquiry report public, and what happened to the agent people whose names we had provided? Is anyone from the commission involved? Whose blessings are at play? They should also reveal this. If the commission tries to cover up this matter, we will not remain silent," added Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.
Chronology of allegations
The advertisement for this recruitment was published on July 29, 2025. The examination was subsequently conducted on March 22 this year, at six divisional headquarters across the state.
Rohit Pawar had stated in a press conference that approximately 44,500 candidates appeared for the exam. The results were declared on June 12, and interviews for eligible candidates were conducted between July 1 and July 22. A provisional merit list was published on July 22, following the completion of interviews of a total of 488 candidates.
During this entire process, it was alleged that a large number of questions from the paper had been circulated on the social media platform, WhatsApp, two days prior to the exam. Rishikesh Gangurde, an examinee from Ahilyanagar, made this allegation public, saying the exam paper had been circulated on WA on March 20.
"Some candidates received the questions, and probable answers before the exam even took place," Gangurde had said.
Following these allegations, the Commission reported receiving a complaint via e-mail from Gaurav Patil on July 21. In his complaint, Patil alleged that the paper for the March 22 exam had been leaked and that a specific candidate had benefited financially from this paper leak. Subsequently, further evidence was sought from the complainant, which he submitted.
Sources have reported that he submitted many WhatsApp messages, screenshots, and other digital evidence on July 23. The case took a significant political turn on July 27, after Rohit Pawar held a press conference in Mumbai, alleging serious irregularities in the MPSC's Drug Inspector examination.
He also alleged that questions from that paper had circulated on WhatsApp two days prior to the exam. He had further alleged the involvement of a few people linked to the Kautilya Academy in Nandurbar. However, the Academy's director, Pravin Patil, dismissed these allegations, clarifying that the institution had no connection to the paper leak.
He also called for a forensic audit of the alleged irregularities in that exam. Meanwhile, on the same day, Pawar met FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. He submitted a formal request to Mundhe seeking an independent, impartial, and time-bound inquiry into the case, while also demanding a halt to the recruitment process until the investigation concluded and a re-examination if deemed necessary.
Sapkal has also criticised the government over this issue. He maintained that, given the gravity of the allegations concerning students' futures, the government should not remain silent but instead conduct an impartial inquiry. Andhare also demanded an investigation. She alleged that pressure had been exerted on the student who initially lodged the complaint, and that the student had subsequently become unreachable.
MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar stated, "After receiving the complaint on July 21, the Commission sought more evidence, and subsequently they submitted screenshots on July 23. However, on July 27, both the complainant and the candidate who had claimed to benefit failed to appear before the Commission for the inquiry. Subsequently, the Commission claimed to have received an email from the complainant withdrawing all his allegations."
However, Rishikesh Gangurde denied withdrawing the complaint and instead alleged that pressure had been exerted on Gaurav Patil.
Inquiry
Finally, the MPSC decided to hand the matter over to the police, and the Commission resolved to uncover the truth by examining WhatsApp chats, call records, emails, and other digital evidence. The Commission has now assured to take strict action against those involved should any malpractice be proven.
The Commission has clarified its position and, based on the subsequent investigation and available evidence, it has decided to cancel the entire recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector.
Consequently, candidates who had previously cleared the initial stage and advanced to the next phase of the process will now have to appear for a re-examination. Although the recruitment process has been cancelled, candidates previously deemed eligible will not be required to apply afresh. No new examination fee will be charged to them for the re-examination. Details regarding the date, time, and centres for the re-examination will be announced separately by the Commission.
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