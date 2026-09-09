MPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide At His Rented House In Pune Due To Mounting Expenses And Paper Leak
Prathamesh Deshmukh, who hailed from Dharashiv, was the only son in a farming family.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Pune: Prathamesh Deshmukh, a student preparing for competitive exams died by suicide in his rented house, in Narayan Peth in Pune on Wednesday. 28-year-old Prathamesh was a native of Khasapuri in Paranda tehsil of Dharashiv district in Maharashtra. This region has not received adequate amount of monsoon this year and the crops have been destroyed.
For the past few days, students preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams across the state have been agitating in Pune and other cities, demanding the resignation of the MPSCP chairman and secretary after the recent paper leak incident. This paper was for the post of Drug Inspector (Group B) under the Food and Drug Administration.
MPSC ची तयारी करणाऱ्या परांडा तालुक्यातील (जि. धाराशिव) विद्यार्थी प्रथमेश देशमुख याने पुण्यात आत्महत्या केल्याची घटना अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. गेल्या काही काळात पेपरफुटीसह विविध गैरप्रकार होत असल्याने एक स्वप्न उराशी बाळगून अभ्यास करणाऱ्या विद्यार्थ्यांमध्ये डावलल्याची भावना निर्माण… pic.twitter.com/asaNpDmx9E— Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) September 9, 2026
Prathamesh belonged to an agrarian family, who had lost his father and was the only son. He is survived by his mother and four sisters. He had ben living in Pune since last two years and is said to have mounting expenses.
Police are suspecting Prathamesh took his own life due to these expenses. Police sources said, "He owed people money and had a debt of Rs 2.50 lakh. Moreover, due to the drought conditions in his village, their soyabean crop was burnt and he was under immense mental duress. A suicide note was found and it is part of the police investigations that are underway."
The family have handed over the suicide note to Pune police who have registered a case of suicide and investigating the case. The family members have also told the police, Prathamesh had gone home to his village, two days ago. He was distressed due to the drought, loan, expenses since their crop was destroyed and to add to his woes, the MPSC paper leak.
Opposition party leaders slam government
The opposition party leaders have slammed the Maharashtra government for showing complete indifference to the students' agitation. Rohit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), shared this information in a post he had written on his social media platform, X.
Pawar in his post said, "The incident of Prathamesh Deshmukh, a student from Paranda taluka (Dist Dharashiv) preparing for MPSC, committing suicide in Pune is extremely heartbreaking. In the recent past, due to various malpractices including paper leaks, a sense of being sidelined has been building among students who study with a dream close to their hearts, and as a result, their years of effort are reduced to merely appearing for exams."
"On top of that, sometimes due to wet and sometimes dry drought-like conditions, parents are unable to provide money for their children's education. At such times, lakhs of students come to cities like Pune to study by borrowing on credit or through loans, but when they can't repay this money due to circumstances, financial stress mounts, and their self-respect also takes a hit—ultimately leading them to resort to paths like suicide, which is utterly tragic. The government must take serious note of this, immediately dismiss corrupt officers from MPSC, appoint officers with a clean image there, and provide substantial financial assistance to the families of students who have committed suicide, in compensation for shattering their dreams."
Speaking on this matter, Ambedkarite activist Rahul Sasane said, "Many students who move to cities like Pune from rural areas for their education often face profound despair. This is not just a suicide but a murder committed by the system. I urge the government to wake up and ensure justice is given to the children of the poor, farmers, and the working class, warning that if they fail to do so, these students will eventually rise up in collective outrage and the government will find it impossible to handle that situation."
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).