ETV Bharat / state

MPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide At His Rented House In Pune Due To Mounting Expenses And Paper Leak

Pune: Prathamesh Deshmukh, a student preparing for competitive exams died by suicide in his rented house, in Narayan Peth in Pune on Wednesday. 28-year-old Prathamesh was a native of Khasapuri in Paranda tehsil of Dharashiv district in Maharashtra. This region has not received adequate amount of monsoon this year and the crops have been destroyed.

For the past few days, students preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams across the state have been agitating in Pune and other cities, demanding the resignation of the MPSCP chairman and secretary after the recent paper leak incident. This paper was for the post of Drug Inspector (Group B) under the Food and Drug Administration.

Prathamesh belonged to an agrarian family, who had lost his father and was the only son. He is survived by his mother and four sisters. He had ben living in Pune since last two years and is said to have mounting expenses.

Police are suspecting Prathamesh took his own life due to these expenses. Police sources said, "He owed people money and had a debt of Rs 2.50 lakh. Moreover, due to the drought conditions in his village, their soyabean crop was burnt and he was under immense mental duress. A suicide note was found and it is part of the police investigations that are underway."

The family have handed over the suicide note to Pune police who have registered a case of suicide and investigating the case. The family members have also told the police, Prathamesh had gone home to his village, two days ago. He was distressed due to the drought, loan, expenses since their crop was destroyed and to add to his woes, the MPSC paper leak.