ETV Bharat / state

MPs From Mewar Region Present India's Views On Issues At UN

Udaipur: A voice from the land of Mewar in Rajasthan has now resonated on the global stage, as Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari Mewar and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi presented India's stance on various issues at the United Nations (UN).

While Mahima Kumari responded to Pakistan regarding the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Joshi highlighted the growing global recognition of Hindi, making the people of Mewar proud.

Mahima Kumari exercised India's 'Right of Reply' in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), responding to the statement by the Pakistani representative regarding the agenda of decolonisation.

She said Pakistan is misusing an international platform like the UN to propagate lies and misleading facts about the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Raising the issue of human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied territories, Mahima Kumari called for an end to the infringement upon the rights, freedom, and dignity of the people living there.

"Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will remain an integral and inseparable part of India. No compromise regarding India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is acceptable," she stated unequivocally.