MPs From Mewar Region Present India's Views On Issues At UN
While Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari Mewar strongly responded to Pakistan on the J&K issue, Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi highlighted the growing global recognition of Hindi.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Udaipur: A voice from the land of Mewar in Rajasthan has now resonated on the global stage, as Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari Mewar and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi presented India's stance on various issues at the United Nations (UN).
While Mahima Kumari responded to Pakistan regarding the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Joshi highlighted the growing global recognition of Hindi, making the people of Mewar proud.
Mahima Kumari exercised India's 'Right of Reply' in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), responding to the statement by the Pakistani representative regarding the agenda of decolonisation.
She said Pakistan is misusing an international platform like the UN to propagate lies and misleading facts about the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Raising the issue of human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied territories, Mahima Kumari called for an end to the infringement upon the rights, freedom, and dignity of the people living there.
"Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will remain an integral and inseparable part of India. No compromise regarding India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is acceptable," she stated unequivocally.
Addressing the Hindi Diwas event organised by India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Joshi remarked that India's 22 constitutionally recognised languages and countless dialects constitute its collective heritage and strength.
"Hindi serves as a bridge for dialogue and a sense of kinship among diverse regions and communities," he said, highlighting the importance of respecting mother tongues and strengthening the mutual bonds between Indian languages.
Political analyst Kunjan Acharya said the history of Mewar is deeply rooted in a tradition of valour and glory. "Both Members of Parliament have effectively presented their views and made a mark for India on the global forum," he added.
BJP councillor Pratap Singh Rathore said this is a moment of pride for Mewar. "It is a joyous occasion for party workers and the people of Mewar that two MPs from the region have presented their views on such a major international platform," he added.
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