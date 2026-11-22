ETV Bharat / state

MPCB Asks Adani Firm To Stop Excavation Work For Temporary Labour Shed In Satara

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has directed Adani Renewable Energy One Ltd to stop excavation and construction work for its temporary camp in Satara district for allegedly beginning these without obtaining the necessary environmental clearance and permissions.

The labour camp in Satara's Patan taluka, some 300 kilometres from here, is part of the firm's 1500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project.

In a stop-work notice dated November 20, the MPCB said the company had started excavation and development work at Gat Nos. 33 and 34 in Sawargahar village for a temporary labour camp and other storage activities without informing the board or obtaining the required permissions.

The company had not secured environmental clearance for the excavation and development work from the competent authority, the MPCB added.

The notice, issued under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, and Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, directed the company to stop all ongoing and proposed excavation and construction activities forthwith.