MP Youth Shoots Female MBA Student Of Bundelkhand University; Kills Self

Jhansi: In a high-voltage drama that unfolded near the main gate of Bundelkhand University on Sunday, a youth shot a female MBA student in the chest amid a heated argument and then shot himself dead under the Navabad police station area of ​​Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi.

The duo was rushed to Jhansi Medical College and Hospital, where the shooter succumbed to his wounds during treatment. The MBA student is critical, police said. Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed at the spot. Police said both the deceased, identified as Manish Sahu, and the injured, identified as Kritika Choubey, are residents of the Talabpura locality of Lalitpur district, and the incident is suspected to have stemmed from a love affair.

Navabad police station in-charge JP Pal said, "Manish Sahu suddenly appeared in front of the main gate of Bundelkhand University at around 2 pm on Sunday, shot MBA student Kritika Choubey in the chest, injuring her and causing her to fall to the ground. Sahu then shot himself, resulting in his death. Choubey is undergoing treatment at Jhansi Medical College and Hospital."