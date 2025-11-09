ETV Bharat / state

MP Youth Shoots Female MBA Student Of Bundelkhand University; Kills Self

Police said both hail from Lalitpur district and suspect the incident to have stemmed from a love affair between them. The injured student is critical.

Police personnel at the spot.
Police personnel at the spot. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jhansi: In a high-voltage drama that unfolded near the main gate of Bundelkhand University on Sunday, a youth shot a female MBA student in the chest amid a heated argument and then shot himself dead under the Navabad police station area of ​​Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi.

The duo was rushed to Jhansi Medical College and Hospital, where the shooter succumbed to his wounds during treatment. The MBA student is critical, police said. Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed at the spot. Police said both the deceased, identified as Manish Sahu, and the injured, identified as Kritika Choubey, are residents of the Talabpura locality of Lalitpur district, and the incident is suspected to have stemmed from a love affair.

Navabad police station in-charge JP Pal said, "Manish Sahu suddenly appeared in front of the main gate of Bundelkhand University at around 2 pm on Sunday, shot MBA student Kritika Choubey in the chest, injuring her and causing her to fall to the ground. Sahu then shot himself, resulting in his death. Choubey is undergoing treatment at Jhansi Medical College and Hospital."

SSP BB Jitus Murthy said both were admitted to the medical college with serious injury, where Manish Sahu, the young man who shot himself, was declared dead. The injured student is being treated, and her family has been informed, he added.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, and the pistol used in the incident, along with two empty cartridges, has been seized from the spot, Murthy added. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Also Read

  1. Rajasthan Cop Shoots Himself Dead With Service Revolver In Bundi
  2. Youth Facing Criminal Cases Shot Dead In Suspected Gang War In Delhi

TAGGED:

BUNDELKHAND UNIVERSITY
JHANSI MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
NAVABAD POLICE STATION
JHANSI SSP
YOUTH SHOOTS STUDENT KILLS SELF

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.