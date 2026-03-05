Madhya Pradesh Youth Kills Teenager With Hammer In Damoh Village, Drinks Blood; Held
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly killed with a rod and hammer by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The accused was later arrested.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
By Shankar Dubey
Damoh: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a man who later drank the victim's blood and ate flesh in Samanna village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Samanna village in the Dehat police station area.
According to police, the accused has been arrested, and his mental condition is being examined by doctors. The victim, identified as Bharat Vishwakarma (16), a resident of Arthkheda village under the Imliya outpost, had come to visit his sister’s house in Samanna to receive a ceremonial tilak on the occasion of Bhai Dooj following Holi.
Police said the accused, identified as Gudda Patel, who was sitting along the road, allegedly attacked the teenager. He first struck the victim on the head with an iron rod and then repeatedly hit him with a hammer, killing him on the spot. Eyewitnesses claimed that after carrying out the crime, the accused remained at the spot and was seen bending over the body repeatedly and allegedly drinking the victim's blood. He also allegedly sat near the body and ate flesh.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an operation to nab the accused. By then, the man had moved from the village road towards an open field. Police and villagers had to make considerable efforts to arrest him as he kept throwing stones. He was later taken into custody.
City Superintendent of Police HR Pandey stated that the victim had come to the village to visit his sister for the Bhai Dooj ritual when the incident occurred. "Patel has been arrested. His mental condition is being assessed by doctors to determine the circumstances in which he carried out the crime," Pandey said. Police said Patel had earlier been jailed in connection with the murder of his wife and had been released after serving his sentence.
Read More