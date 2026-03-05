ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Youth Kills Teenager With Hammer In Damoh Village, Drinks Blood; Held

By Shankar Dubey

Damoh: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a man who later drank the victim's blood and ate flesh in Samanna village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Samanna village in the Dehat police station area.

According to police, the accused has been arrested, and his mental condition is being examined by doctors. The victim, identified as Bharat Vishwakarma (16), a resident of Arthkheda village under the Imliya outpost, had come to visit his sister’s house in Samanna to receive a ceremonial tilak on the occasion of Bhai Dooj following Holi.

Police said the accused, identified as Gudda Patel, who was sitting along the road, allegedly attacked the teenager. He first struck the victim on the head with an iron rod and then repeatedly hit him with a hammer, killing him on the spot. Eyewitnesses claimed that after carrying out the crime, the accused remained at the spot and was seen bending over the body repeatedly and allegedly drinking the victim's blood. He also allegedly sat near the body and ate flesh.