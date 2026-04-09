MP: Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Rewa Over Mobile Password Dispute; Accused At Large
Deepak attacked Shikha with a knife, inflicting deep wounds on her face, neck, and abdomen while their eldest daughter, aged 8, witnessed the crime.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:27 AM IST
Rewa: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband inside the jurisdiction of the Sagra police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa after a heated fight over passwords of their mobile phones.
The accused, Deepak Mishra, from Laua village, is at large now. His wife, Shikha Mishra, died of injuries inflicted upon her with multiple stabbings at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.
According to the police, the couple had an unhappy married life for ten years of marriage. They have three daughters, but they always got involved in fighting about trivial things at home and doubts over their characters.
"Last night, when the fight broke out, the reason behind it was access to each other’s mobile phones. Husband wanted the password to use the phone of the victim, who refused to share her password unless he gave his own password to her," DSP Udit Mishra informed.
Mishra said in a fit of rage, Deepak attacked Shikha with a knife, inflicting deep wounds on her face, neck, and abdomen. The couple's eldest daughter, aged 8, witnessed the crime.
According to the victim's uncle, Lallu Lal, the accused arrived home intoxicated. "He gave bananas to his three daughters and made them sit aside before attacking Shikha with a large knife he kept at home. After the stabbing, he fled the scene," he said.
The tragedy came to light when the eldest daughter called her maternal uncle, weeping and narrating the horrific ordeal. Family members rushed to the spot and alerted the police.
Investigators noted that the lack of a male child was also a recurring point of contention in the household. Relatives of the victim further alleged that the accused’s brother and sister-in-law, who live in the same house, showed complete apathy when informed of the bleeding woman.
"A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused husband," the DSP added. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.