ETV Bharat / state

MP: Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Rewa Over Mobile Password Dispute; Accused At Large

Rewa: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband inside the jurisdiction of the Sagra police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa after a heated fight over passwords of their mobile phones.

The accused, Deepak Mishra, from Laua village, is at large now. His wife, Shikha Mishra, died of injuries inflicted upon her with multiple stabbings at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

According to the police, the couple had an unhappy married life for ten years of marriage. They have three daughters, but they always got involved in fighting about trivial things at home and doubts over their characters.

"Last night, when the fight broke out, the reason behind it was access to each other’s mobile phones. Husband wanted the password to use the phone of the victim, who refused to share her password unless he gave his own password to her," DSP Udit Mishra informed.

Mishra said in a fit of rage, Deepak attacked Shikha with a knife, inflicting deep wounds on her face, neck, and abdomen. The couple's eldest daughter, aged 8, witnessed the crime.