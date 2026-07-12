ETV Bharat / state

MP: Woman Gang-Raped During Robbery Bid; Wooden Object Pushed Into Her Body

Indore: A 40-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped by robbers who broke into her house in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, and sustained serious injuries after they pushed a wooden object into her private parts, police said on Saturday.

The woman has been referred to a hospital in Indore for treatment, an official said. The incident prompted the opposition Congress to demand a probe by a special investigation team (SIT). Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh told PTI over the phone that five to six men entered the woman’s house in a village within the jurisdiction of the Bori police station on Friday night, and two of them raped her.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a wooden object was inserted into her private parts,” Singh said. The woman sustained injuries to her private parts, which have been confirmed by doctors, he said. The official said investigators had recovered some evidence from the crime scene but declined to share details as the probe was underway.

He said the robbers fled with silver ornaments and a mobile phone from the woman’s house. “Prima facie, it appears that the individuals entered the house with the intention of committing robbery, though all angles are being investigated,” Singh said. Police have launched a search to trace the intruders, he added.