ETV Bharat / state

MP: Traders' Body Seeks Limited LPG Supply To Prevent Shutdown Of Hotels, Eateries

A worker loads LPG cylinders onto a pickup vehicle for distribution in local areas amid the reports of LPG supply shortage in the country, in Shimla. ( ANI )

Bhopal: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday urged the Madhya Pradesh administration to immediately restore a limited supply of commercial LPG cylinders to prevent the "complete shutdown" of the hospitality and food service sector in Bhopal.

The traders' body warned that if the supply is not restored within days, the entire hospitality sector in the state capital could face closure, threatening thousands of livelihoods and disrupting the food supply. CAIT Bhopal district president Dharmendra Sharma, in a statement, said that the hospitality sector should be treated as an essential service, similar to its status during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Asia conflict has impacted the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow water passage between Iran and Oman.

With the ongoing crisis in West Asia causing an LPG crunch in the country, the CAIT urged authorities to take a pragmatic approach to prevent the hospitality sector from shutting down.

"If the situation continues for a few more days, the entire hospitality and food service sector in Bhopal may face closure, hitting thousands of livelihoods and disrupting daily food services for citizens," Sharma said.