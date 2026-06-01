ETV Bharat / state

MP To Implement UCC Soon, Says CM Yadav; Urges Public To Share Suggestions

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be implemented in the state, urging the public to submit their suggestions on a newly launched dedicated consultation portal.

Yadav, in a statement to the media, said that a six-member committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, will gather opinions from religious leaders on implementing the UCC in the state.

"As on today, there is no need for religious, social, or familial differences; there is a need to move towards the UCC, and I urge the public to share their suggestions on the website," he said. Whether it is divorce cases involving women, family traditions, or various religious practices, there is no need for legal and social differentiation, he said.