ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Breaks All Records For Stubble Burning In April 2026, Over 12, 600 Cases Registered

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has broken all previous records for stubble burning this year, with an alarming surge in cases following wheat harvesting. In mere 14 days of April 2026, the state reported over 12,600 instances of stubble burning, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.

The state has now emerged as the top contributor to stubble burning in India, accounting for more than 70% of the national total.

Between April 1 and April 14, 12,617 cases were registered, a sharp rise from 12,478 cases in 2025. The numbers for previous years were significantly lower, with only 4,468 cases in 2024 and 7,665 in 2023.

Of the 12,617 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, more than 3,700 cases were recorded in three districts within the parliamentary constituency of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. These districts - Hoshangabad, Raisen, and Vidisha - are part of the Union Minister's stronghold, reflecting a sharp uptick in the region's stubble burning problem.

Madhya Pradesh Leads the All-India List

Madhya Pradesh is home to eight of the top 10 districts in India for stubble burning, with Hoshangabad leading the state with 1,689 cases. Other districts like Ujjain (1,663), Raisen (1,326), Indore (854), and Vidisha (712) have also reported high numbers. These figures are part of a broader trend that has made Madhya Pradesh the country's hotspot for smoke and pollution from stubble fires.