Madhya Pradesh Breaks All Records For Stubble Burning In April 2026, Over 12, 600 Cases Registered
Of the 12,617 cases reported, more than 3,700 cases were recorded in three districts within the parliamentary constituency of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Published : April 16, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has broken all previous records for stubble burning this year, with an alarming surge in cases following wheat harvesting. In mere 14 days of April 2026, the state reported over 12,600 instances of stubble burning, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.
The state has now emerged as the top contributor to stubble burning in India, accounting for more than 70% of the national total.
Between April 1 and April 14, 12,617 cases were registered, a sharp rise from 12,478 cases in 2025. The numbers for previous years were significantly lower, with only 4,468 cases in 2024 and 7,665 in 2023.
Of the 12,617 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, more than 3,700 cases were recorded in three districts within the parliamentary constituency of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. These districts - Hoshangabad, Raisen, and Vidisha - are part of the Union Minister's stronghold, reflecting a sharp uptick in the region's stubble burning problem.
Madhya Pradesh Leads the All-India List
Madhya Pradesh is home to eight of the top 10 districts in India for stubble burning, with Hoshangabad leading the state with 1,689 cases. Other districts like Ujjain (1,663), Raisen (1,326), Indore (854), and Vidisha (712) have also reported high numbers. These figures are part of a broader trend that has made Madhya Pradesh the country's hotspot for smoke and pollution from stubble fires.
While Uttar Pradesh follows with 4,701 cases, the situation in states like Haryana (18 cases), Punjab (3 cases), and Delhi (3 cases) is considerably lower in comparison. Despite this, the overall increase in stubble burning across India is a growing concern for environmentalists and authorities alike.
Lack of Action
Despite directives from Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain to take strict measures against stubble burning and enforce bans in the most affected districts, there has been little visible change on the ground. The state has been criticised for failing to effectively implement these orders.
Environmental experts have raised alarms about the long-term consequences of unchecked stubble burning. Dr Subhash Chandra Pandey, an environmentalist, warned that the widespread practice not only exacerbates air pollution but also degrades soil fertility.
''Stubble burning leads to the loss of essential nutrients in the land, and damages beneficial organisms that contribute to soil health, which ultimately impacts crop production,'' he explained.
The situation calls for immediate intervention, including promoting stubble management technologies and providing subsidies for machinery to prevent such widespread environmental damage. Farmers, facing rising input costs and challenges related to stubble disposal, are urged to adopt more sustainable practices, with financial support from the government to mitigate the crisis.
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Wheat Stubble Burning In Madhya Pradesh Raises Pollution And Agricultural Management Concerns
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