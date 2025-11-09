ETV Bharat / state

MP School Gets Steel Plates After Rahul Shares Video Of Students Having Mid-Day Meal On Newspaper

Sheopur: A government primary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district has been given steel plates after a viral video showed its students having mid-day meal on newspaper, drawing severe criticism, including from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi on Saturday had shared a video on X of the school children having mid-day meal on newspaper and said the chief minister and the prime minister should be ashamed for nurturing the future of the country in such a pitiable state.

He alleged that the ruling BJP’s “development” is just an illusion and the party's real secret of coming to power is “vyavastha” (the system). “These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests and they are not even getting a plate of dignity,” Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

“Such a chief minister and prime minister should feel ashamed for nurturing the future of the country's children in this pitiable state,” the Congress leader added.