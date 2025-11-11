ETV Bharat / state

MP Ruhullah Skips Ballot As NC Candidate Questions Germany Trip Amid Kashmir Bypolls

A National Conference supporter carries a banner with pictures of party leaders during an election campaign rally addressed by candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi in Srinagar ( File/AFP )

Budgam: National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi missed to cast his vote in the Budgam bypoll on Tuesday as he was busy with official engagements in Berlin.

This triggered speculations as it followed his move of abstaining from campaigning for his party candidate and uncle Aga Syed Mehmood over differences with his party leadership.

Budgam alongside Nagrota constituency went for bypolls as the two seats fell vacant last year. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from the seat and retained Ganderbal while the sitting BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passed away.

“We don’t know why Ruhullah abstained from the polls. Why did he find visiting Germany more important (than these polls),” Mehmood told ETV Bharat in an interview.

A day ago, Ruhullah posted photos showing him busy in official engagements in Germany. Last week, CM Omar Abdullah took a dig at Ruhullah saying the party MP “likes the air of Germany better than the air of Budgam.”

At his hometown Budgam, NC legislators visited and followed Ruhullah's uncle and party candidate Aga Mehmood on leads as turnout grew in the afternoon. The polling began with a cold start as mercury nosedived across Kashmir, keeping people indoors. But it steadily grew as turnout crossed over 48 percent by 5pm.

The former NC minister denied the charge of political opposition that Omar Abdullah government had abandoned its poll manifesto saying they will implement each of them in the five-year term.