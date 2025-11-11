MP Ruhullah Skips Ballot As NC Candidate Questions Germany Trip Amid Kashmir Bypolls
The rebel NC MP's absence on the voting day itself is feeding speculations about the widening rift between Ruhullah and the party leadership.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
Budgam: National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi missed to cast his vote in the Budgam bypoll on Tuesday as he was busy with official engagements in Berlin.
This triggered speculations as it followed his move of abstaining from campaigning for his party candidate and uncle Aga Syed Mehmood over differences with his party leadership.
Budgam alongside Nagrota constituency went for bypolls as the two seats fell vacant last year. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from the seat and retained Ganderbal while the sitting BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passed away.
“We don’t know why Ruhullah abstained from the polls. Why did he find visiting Germany more important (than these polls),” Mehmood told ETV Bharat in an interview.
A day ago, Ruhullah posted photos showing him busy in official engagements in Germany. Last week, CM Omar Abdullah took a dig at Ruhullah saying the party MP “likes the air of Germany better than the air of Budgam.”
At his hometown Budgam, NC legislators visited and followed Ruhullah's uncle and party candidate Aga Mehmood on leads as turnout grew in the afternoon. The polling began with a cold start as mercury nosedived across Kashmir, keeping people indoors. But it steadily grew as turnout crossed over 48 percent by 5pm.
The former NC minister denied the charge of political opposition that Omar Abdullah government had abandoned its poll manifesto saying they will implement each of them in the five-year term.
“The Article 370 and statehood are our core issues. We haven’t abandoned it. But Budgam elections are contested on developmental issues,” Mehmood added.
“One year is not a parameter to judge our government. It takes a year to settle. Let us also recall the decisions he announced so far. He (Omar Abdullah) will implement all the promises. It is not fair to judge him in a year,” he said.
The Budgam constituency has been represented by the NC in the legislative assembly for the last seven consecutive terms including the previous three terms by Ruhullah since 2002.
But Mehmood does not deny that the constituency lags behind in all development parameters corresponding to the other nine districts in Kashmir.
“We live in the neighbourhood of capital Srinagar. Yet we are far behind in development. But I fail to don’t understand the reason behind lack of development,” he said, promising to develop the constituency on modern lines if he wins the polls.
On the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi with whom NC is having direct contest, too has promised development.
But Mehmood, who is related to Mehdi, said that their goals are the same yet their political ideologies are divergent.
“Our family has been serving people for a long time in different capacities. I have no no personal fight (with Muntazir),” he added.
