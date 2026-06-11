ETV Bharat / state

MP: BJP's Three Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

Bhopal: The BJP on Thursday swept the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election by winning all three seats unopposed.

The Congress' challenge over Meenakshi Natarajan's rejected nomination remained stuck between the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. Returning Officer Arvind Sharma presented the election certificates to Rajneesh Aggarwal, Tarun Chugh, and Mahesh Kewat in the Assembly on the day. The Supreme Court will hear the case of the cancellation of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination on Friday.

Aggarwal, Chugh, and Kewat left the Assembly soon after receiving their election certificates while maintaining a distance from the media and making no statements.

On the other hand, the case of the cancellation of Natarajan's nomination has reached the Supreme Court. The petition filed by the Congress was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, but the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till Friday, citing the need to understand the matter in detail. Meanwhile, the Congress claimed that the Returning Officer's decision to reject the nomination was "illegal and biased".