MP: BJP's Three Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha
The Congress' challenge over Meenakshi Natarajan's rejected nomination remained stuck between the Election Commission and the Supreme Court.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Bhopal: The BJP on Thursday swept the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election by winning all three seats unopposed.
The Congress' challenge over Meenakshi Natarajan's rejected nomination remained stuck between the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. Returning Officer Arvind Sharma presented the election certificates to Rajneesh Aggarwal, Tarun Chugh, and Mahesh Kewat in the Assembly on the day. The Supreme Court will hear the case of the cancellation of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination on Friday.
Aggarwal, Chugh, and Kewat left the Assembly soon after receiving their election certificates while maintaining a distance from the media and making no statements.
On the other hand, the case of the cancellation of Natarajan's nomination has reached the Supreme Court. The petition filed by the Congress was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, but the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till Friday, citing the need to understand the matter in detail. Meanwhile, the Congress claimed that the Returning Officer's decision to reject the nomination was "illegal and biased".
Senior Congress leader and advocate JP Dhanopia said, "The grounds on which Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination was rejected do not stand the test of law. Meenakshi Natarajan is not accused in any criminal case. In the private complaint being cited, her name is listed as respondent No. 4, not as an accused."
Citing Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act, Dhanopia said a candidate is only required to disclose criminal cases that carry a sentence of two years or more and in which charges have been framed by a court. He said, "Form 26, which must be submitted along with the nomination, does not have a separate column for disclosing the status of a respondent in a private complaint. Therefore, rejecting a nomination on this basis cannot be considered justified".
Congress has intensified its political battle over this issue. All Congress MLAs of the party have requested an appointment to meet the President over the issue. The Congress said its MLAs will stage a foot march in Delhi, accusing the BJP of alleged rigging in the Rajya Sabha elections.
Also Read
BJP Gets Gujarat Boost Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Elections; Party's All 4 Candidates Elected Unopposed