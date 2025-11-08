ETV Bharat / state

MP: Rahul Gandhi Attends Training Camp For Newly Appointed District Presidents In Pachmarhi

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Lok Sabha and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attended a training camp in Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district for the newly appointed district presidents of the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

Under the Sangathan Srijan Campaign, a 10-day training camp of appointed district presidents is going on, and on the seventh day of the camp, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to attend the camp. The Congress leader would take a 3-hour-long session of the district presidents here and would discuss strengthening the party.

Ahead of LoP's visit, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari told ANI, "As part of Sangathan Srijan campaign, new district presidents were appointed in the state, and new innovations are taking place in strengthening the party. The party is organising training camps for leaders at the block level, district level and state level. Currently, a 10-day training of district presidents is underway, and Rahul Gandhi is arriving to attend a day of training camp in Pachmarhi. He will also spend the night here. The LoP is arriving on the seventh day of the training camp."