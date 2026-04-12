ETV Bharat / state

MP: Protest Over Dhoudan Dam Continues For Eighth Day, Work Stalled

Chhatarpur: Tribals displaced due to the proposed Dhoudan dam under the ambitious Ken-Betwa river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh continued their protest for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, halting work at the site.

Villagers affected by the project in Panna district, including Majhgawan and Runj, remained stationed at the construction site pressing for their demands. Protesters have been demanding a compensation package of Rs 12.5 lakh for displaced families, similar to what they claim has been sought for those affected by other dams in the region.

Panna Additional Collector Alok Marko and SDM Satish Nagvanshi reached the protest site during the day and held detailed discussions with the agitators. The officials said that the compensation had been disbursed in accordance with government guidelines and the land acquisition law.

"In the Runj project, 99 per cent payment has been completed, while more than 90 per cent compensation has been paid in villages affected by the Ken-Betwa project, including Kateri, Baleta, Gadra and Koni. If any name has been left out, we are ready to conduct a fresh survey based on documents," Nagvanshi said.

The administration had taken along a representative of the displaced persons to provide photocopies of records, he said. Protesters are demanding that the earlier compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for Majhgawan and Vishramganj dams be increased to Rs 12.5 lakh, at par with that of the Dhodan dam displaced persons. The administration, however, has termed the demand "policy-wise impossible", as the relevant awards had been passed years ago.