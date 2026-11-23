ETV Bharat / state

MP Police Recruitment Exam Postponed: Congress, CPI (M) Say BJP Govt Playing With Youths' Future

Bhopal: The Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday slammed the BJP after Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board postponed the recruitment examination for 7,500 police constable posts, alleging the ruling party was playing with the future of the youth.

The board issued a notification late Sunday announcing the postponement of the exams scheduled from November 19 to 22. Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, said the postponement was a "joke" on the future of the youth.

In a post on X, he said lakhs of candidates had been waiting for the examination after months of preparation, but the government failed to conduct it on time. "Some are studying day and night, some are hoping for a job, while others are worried about their future, but the BJP government is not concerned about youths, only advertisements," Singhar said.

The scale of unemployment in Madhya Pradesh can be gauged from the fact that 42 PhD holders, 12,000 engineers, 51,000 postgraduates and 3.25 lakh graduates had applied for a post for which the minimum educational qualification was Class 12, the Congress leader added.

The Mohan Yadav government must stop playing with the future of youth, announce a fresh examination date immediately and complete the recruitment process, Singhar said.