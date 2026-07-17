ETV Bharat / state

MP Police Economic Offences Wing Begins Probe Into Kuno Cheetah Project, After Congress Alleges Feed Tendering Scam

Sheopur: A day after wildlife activist Ajay Dubey raised concerns over irregularities in the tranquillisation of cheetahs under Project Cheetah, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh Police has begun investigating the tendering and billing process at Kuno National Park — where cheetahs from several African nations have been translocated under Project Cheetah — after Sheopur Congress leader Mohammad Cheeni Qureshi filed complaints of various malpractices in the purchase of goats and calves to feed the cheetahs.

Qureshi had initially sought replies and information from Kuno National Park under the Right To Information (RTI). He says when they didn't provide satisfactory responses to his RTI, he used his clout to get insider information. "The National Park officials gave me misleading information in response to the RTI I had previously filed. However, since I had information of malpractices, I obtained purchase vouchers that show people are taking a 26 per cent cut in the purchase orders of goats for the last few years," Qureshi said at a press conference Thursday evening.

Qureshi's Allegations

Copies of vouchers that have been seen by ETV Bharat show Rs 1 crore 29 lakh has been withdrawn between FY2023-24 and FY2024-25. This figure has gone up to Rs 2 crore 58 lakh, using the rise in the number of leopards as pretext.

Qureshi said, "Huge amount of financial irregularities have been committed in the purchase of goats and calves to be bought for feeding the cheetahs. Goats were purchased without a proper tender process, and paid for at the rate of Rs 700 per kg. In 2024-25, tenders were approved at the rate of Rs 699 per kg, in 2025-26 at Rs 499 per kg, and in 2026-27 at Rs 421 per kg."

Qureshi also alleged that the weight of animals purchased as feed has been shown more than it usually is. He said, “Normally, the weight of a live goat varies between 20-30 kg. But every goat for which Kuno has paid is shown as weighing 70-90 kg."

The Congress leader explained how public funds are being depleted by park officials, catching the government unawares. "If a goat is purchased at Rs 700 per kg, then the rate of one goat that weighs around 30 kg should be around Rs 21,000. But they have fleeced public funds by showing higher weight."