MP Police Economic Offences Wing Begins Probe Into Kuno Cheetah Project, After Congress Alleges Feed Tendering Scam
Sheopur Congress leader Mohammad Cheeni Qureshi alleged malpractices in purchase of goats, calves to feed cheetahs; a day after activist Ajay Dubey raised tranquillisation irregularities.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Sheopur: A day after wildlife activist Ajay Dubey raised concerns over irregularities in the tranquillisation of cheetahs under Project Cheetah, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh Police has begun investigating the tendering and billing process at Kuno National Park — where cheetahs from several African nations have been translocated under Project Cheetah — after Sheopur Congress leader Mohammad Cheeni Qureshi filed complaints of various malpractices in the purchase of goats and calves to feed the cheetahs.
Qureshi had initially sought replies and information from Kuno National Park under the Right To Information (RTI). He says when they didn't provide satisfactory responses to his RTI, he used his clout to get insider information. "The National Park officials gave me misleading information in response to the RTI I had previously filed. However, since I had information of malpractices, I obtained purchase vouchers that show people are taking a 26 per cent cut in the purchase orders of goats for the last few years," Qureshi said at a press conference Thursday evening.
Qureshi's Allegations
Copies of vouchers that have been seen by ETV Bharat show Rs 1 crore 29 lakh has been withdrawn between FY2023-24 and FY2024-25. This figure has gone up to Rs 2 crore 58 lakh, using the rise in the number of leopards as pretext.
Qureshi said, "Huge amount of financial irregularities have been committed in the purchase of goats and calves to be bought for feeding the cheetahs. Goats were purchased without a proper tender process, and paid for at the rate of Rs 700 per kg. In 2024-25, tenders were approved at the rate of Rs 699 per kg, in 2025-26 at Rs 499 per kg, and in 2026-27 at Rs 421 per kg."
Qureshi also alleged that the weight of animals purchased as feed has been shown more than it usually is. He said, “Normally, the weight of a live goat varies between 20-30 kg. But every goat for which Kuno has paid is shown as weighing 70-90 kg."
The Congress leader explained how public funds are being depleted by park officials, catching the government unawares. "If a goat is purchased at Rs 700 per kg, then the rate of one goat that weighs around 30 kg should be around Rs 21,000. But they have fleeced public funds by showing higher weight."
The complainant also alleged that after he filed the complaint, the procurement rate shown in the records fell from Rs 700/kg to Rs 421/kg, raising questions about the earlier procurement process. He alleged that forest officials are involved, and demanded an inquiry against them. "The SDO, Ranger, Deputy Ranger and the current supplier are all involved in the irregularities in the tender and payment process. The EOW needs to conduct an inquiry against all of them," said Qureshi.
Political Reactions
Former Sheopur Municipal Corporation Congress president Daulatram Gupta said, "This huge corruption in the purchase of food for cheetahs needs to be thoroughly investigated. We demand strict action against the culprits."
BJP district president Shashank Bhushan said they will ask Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to look into the matter. "We will speak with the CM and urge him to look into this matter to see if any irregularities have occurred. Since the CM also holds charge of the forest department, he will be able to call for all papers and ask agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter. We are confident he will take steps against any culprits," said Bhushan.
BJP's former district president Surendra Singh Jat said, "The allegations made by Congress should be investigated. If something like this happening, it is a serious allegation. The facts should be investigated properly. Only experts can tell us about specific malpractices in the goat purchase process."
Kuno National Park has been a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wanted to reintroduce cheetahs from Africa as replacement for the Indian cheetahs, which went extinct several decades ago. The project has its detractors, for whom introducing African cheetahs in Kuno is a way of avoiding the transfer of Asiatic lions from Gir to Kuno, for which the latter was initially made.
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