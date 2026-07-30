ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur POCSO Court Sentences Former MP AIG To Life For Rape

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Special Court No 2 for POCSO cases in Rajasthan's Jaipur sentenced Anil Mishra, former AIG of Madhya Pradesh Police, to life imprisonment for raping a woman from the city multiple times under the pretext of helping her incarcerated husband. The court also sentenced Mishra to an additional three years in prison for sexually assaulting the victim's minor daughter. The court said the accused was a senior police officer in Madhya Pradesh, responsible for protecting civilians. However, he lured the victim to various cities and raped her by promising to help her jailed husband. Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Vajpayee, representing the prosecution, and Mukesh Pathak, representing the victim, informed the court that the victim filed a report at the Women's Police Station South on July 11, 2014.