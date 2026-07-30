Jaipur POCSO Court Sentences Former MP AIG To Life For Rape
The former AIG raped a woman and her daughter on the pretext of helping her husband who was lodged in jail.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Jaipur: The Special Court No 2 for POCSO cases in Rajasthan's Jaipur sentenced Anil Mishra, former AIG of Madhya Pradesh Police, to life imprisonment for raping a woman from the city multiple times under the pretext of helping her incarcerated husband. The court also sentenced Mishra to an additional three years in prison for sexually assaulting the victim's minor daughter.
The court said the accused was a senior police officer in Madhya Pradesh, responsible for protecting civilians. However, he lured the victim to various cities and raped her by promising to help her jailed husband. Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Vajpayee, representing the prosecution, and Mukesh Pathak, representing the victim, informed the court that the victim filed a report at the Women's Police Station South on July 11, 2014.
The victim, in her complaint stated that a case had been filed against her husband in Siroh, Madhya Pradesh, in February 2012 and he was jailed. The victim stated her husband told her to meet Mishra who was then posted as Additional Inspector General of Police as he could help him. In March, 2012 she traveled to Bhopal to meet Mishra who lured her with promises of helping her husband and raped her in the officers' mess.
Mishra also made her transfer money to his bank account several times. The victim said Mishra took her to Jodhpur and Mumbai and raped her. In April 2014, he also sexually assaulted her minor daughter. Acting on the report, police filed a case and arrested Mishra. A chargesheet was then filed in the case and it was followed by the trial in which the court found him guilty of rape.