Madhya Pradesh Plans To Connect Ladli Behna With Increasing Milk Production

FILE - Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses the women empowerment programme after transferring funds to beneficiaries under the 'Ladli Behna Scheme', at Kushabhau Thackeray convention center, in Bhopal ( ANI )

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party-led Madhya Pradesh government is moving towards connecting the Ladli Behna scheme with increasing milk production. Plans are afoot to connect the state's 1.25 crore beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme with cow rearing. The Animal Husbandry Department is developing a plan that aims to give each beneficiary a cow. The new scheme may be announced in the forthcoming budget session of the state assembly.

Officials say Madhya Pradesh currently produces 591 lakh kg of milk per day, which is now targeted to be increased by 20% through this new initiative.

The government has envisaged a Ladli Behna Gaupalan Yojana for which a blueprint is being developed. Under this scheme, the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme will be provided with subsidised milch cows.

Sources said that women will be provided with up to Rs 1 lakh to purchase a cow. The state government will provide a 33% subsidy to women from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST), while women from the general and other backward castes (OBC) will be given 25% subsidy.

Women receiving the cows will have to pay the remaining amount in equal monthly instalments.

Officials say that the objective of this scheme is to empower women economically and make them financially independent. The scheme will also lead to an increase in milk production. The government is presently depositing Rs 1,500 into the accounts of these beneficiaries every month.