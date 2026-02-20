ETV Bharat / state

Victims Lost Over Rs 320 Crore To Cyber Fraud In Madhya Pradesh From 2020 to 2025: CM

Bhopal: Cyber criminals have duped victims of Rs 323.99 crore through fraudulent online banking transactions in Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2025. During the period, 265 women have been victims of cyber crime.

Congress MLA Pratap Grewal had requested an account of cyber fraud incidents in the state from 2020 till end of 2025 in the Assembly. In response, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stated that frauds amounting to Rs 323.99 crore occurred from 2020 to 2025. He said, if such instances in 2026 are also taken into account, then 4,454 cybercrime-related crimes have been reported in the state.

In such cases, criminals duped victims of Rs 329.98 crore through fraudulent online transactions. Police have arrested 3,250 accused from within the state, 1,153 from other states, and 11 foreigners in connection with the crimes.

In 2020, 344 incidents of online banking fraud were reported, resulting in a loss of Rs 15.94 crore. As many as 104 accused were arrested from Madhya Pradesh for their involvement in the incidents while 63 were nabbed from other states.

In 2021, 346 incidents of online banking fraud were reported in which people were defrauded of Rs 35 crore. As many as 116 accused from Madhya Pradesh and 140 from other states were arrested for their involvement in the frauds. In 2022, 337 incidents of online banking fraud were reported in which the victims were duped of Rs 17.97 crore. As many as 70 accused from Madhya Pradesh and 184 from other states were arrested.