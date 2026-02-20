Victims Lost Over Rs 320 Crore To Cyber Fraud In Madhya Pradesh From 2020 to 2025: CM
CM Dr Mohan Yadav said criminals have duped victims of Rs 329.98 crore from 2020 till date.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Bhopal: Cyber criminals have duped victims of Rs 323.99 crore through fraudulent online banking transactions in Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2025. During the period, 265 women have been victims of cyber crime.
Congress MLA Pratap Grewal had requested an account of cyber fraud incidents in the state from 2020 till end of 2025 in the Assembly. In response, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stated that frauds amounting to Rs 323.99 crore occurred from 2020 to 2025. He said, if such instances in 2026 are also taken into account, then 4,454 cybercrime-related crimes have been reported in the state.
In such cases, criminals duped victims of Rs 329.98 crore through fraudulent online transactions. Police have arrested 3,250 accused from within the state, 1,153 from other states, and 11 foreigners in connection with the crimes.
In 2020, 344 incidents of online banking fraud were reported, resulting in a loss of Rs 15.94 crore. As many as 104 accused were arrested from Madhya Pradesh for their involvement in the incidents while 63 were nabbed from other states.
In 2021, 346 incidents of online banking fraud were reported in which people were defrauded of Rs 35 crore. As many as 116 accused from Madhya Pradesh and 140 from other states were arrested for their involvement in the frauds. In 2022, 337 incidents of online banking fraud were reported in which the victims were duped of Rs 17.97 crore. As many as 70 accused from Madhya Pradesh and 184 from other states were arrested.
Similarly, in 2023, 335 incidents of online banking fraud were reported in which victims were duped of Rs 54.51 crore. As many as 140 accused from Madhya Pradesh and 191 from other states were arrested for their involvement in the incidents.
In 2024, 505 incidents of online banking fraud were reported, in which the victims lost Rs 108.81 crore. At least 213 accused from Madhya Pradesh and 154 from other states were arrested. In 2025, 404 incidents of online banking fraud were reported in which victims lost Rs 91.76 crore. As many as 2,016 accused from Madhya Pradesh and 147 from other states were arrested.
In 2026, so far, 34 incidents of online banking fraud have been reported in which victims have lost Rs 5.91 crore. Fourteen accused from Madhya Pradesh and two from other states have been arrested for their involvement in the incidents.
The Chief Minister said police are apprehending numerous accused in cyber crime cases, but recovering the defrauded amount is difficult. He said of the Rs 329.98 crore defrauded by cybercriminals since 2020, only Rs 64.78 crore has been seized of which only Rs 29.26 lakh has been returned to the victims.
On the Congress MLA's query on women victims, the Chief Minister said since 2020, the state's cyber cell has received 265 complaints related to cyber crimes against women. Police have taken action in the cases and arrested 248 accused, but only six resulted in convictions, he said.
