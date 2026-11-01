ETV Bharat / state

MP: No Admission For Jiwaji University Distance Courses This Year As UGC Cites Lapses

An outside view of Jiwaji University in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Gwalior: Jiwaji University, Madhya Pradesh’s prestigious higher education institution, will not admit students to its Distance Education Centre for the 2026-27 academic session after the University Grants Commission (UGC) did not recognise any of its distance education programmes, ETV Bharat has learnt.

The development comes as a jolt to many students who depend on distance education due to several reasons, including their employment, professional commitments, and household responsibilities.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the university management failed to complete the required documentation, arrangements and study material on time, leading to non-compliance with UGC norms. “The failure to fulfil required UGC norms resulted in the university not securing recognition for its distance education courses and the admission process could not begin this year,” they said. ​A major issue was the failure to prepare the required study materials and textbooks for students. “Distance education students rely on such materials to prepare for examinations from home. The university’s inability to prepare the books contributed to the loss of recognition,” sources added. The situation allegedly brought a bad name for the centre that has provided flexible higher education for more than three decades. Established in 1994, Jiwaji University’s Distance Education Centre was intended to help people who could not pursue regular, full-time courses. Over the years, the centre expanded its offerings to as many as 29 undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, its distance education system faced setbacks in 2018 when the UGC withdrew recognition for a period, resulting in the discontinuation of several programmes.