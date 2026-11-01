MP: No Admission For Jiwaji University Distance Courses This Year As UGC Cites Lapses
Madhya Pradesh Jiwaji University halted distance course admissions this year after the university failed to secure required recognition due to administrative lapses, reports Piyush Shrivastava
Published : November 1, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Gwalior: Jiwaji University, Madhya Pradesh’s prestigious higher education institution, will not admit students to its Distance Education Centre for the 2026-27 academic session after the University Grants Commission (UGC) did not recognise any of its distance education programmes, ETV Bharat has learnt.
The development comes as a jolt to many students who depend on distance education due to several reasons, including their employment, professional commitments, and household responsibilities.
Sources told ETV Bharat that the university management failed to complete the required documentation, arrangements and study material on time, leading to non-compliance with UGC norms.
“The failure to fulfil required UGC norms resulted in the university not securing recognition for its distance education courses and the admission process could not begin this year,” they said.
A major issue was the failure to prepare the required study materials and textbooks for students. “Distance education students rely on such materials to prepare for examinations from home. The university’s inability to prepare the books contributed to the loss of recognition,” sources added.
The situation allegedly brought a bad name for the centre that has provided flexible higher education for more than three decades.
Established in 1994, Jiwaji University’s Distance Education Centre was intended to help people who could not pursue regular, full-time courses.
Over the years, the centre expanded its offerings to as many as 29 undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, its distance education system faced setbacks in 2018 when the UGC withdrew recognition for a period, resulting in the discontinuation of several programmes.
“After 2018 derecognition, some courses continued thereafter, but the number gradually declined. Seven courses were available last year. This year, the number has fallen to zero,” said an official, wishing anonymity.
According to official records, more than 2.5 lakh students obtained undergraduate and postgraduate degrees through the centre between 1994 and 2023. The beneficiaries included local students as well as those from neighbouring districts and states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The officials said the distance programme was designed for students who study largely from home and contact teachers by phone or WhatsApp to resolve academic queries.
“Depending on the course, students generally attended classes for about 10 to 15 days a year, while the rest of their studies were completed using study materials and textbooks,” he said. “Students prepared project reports from home and appeared for examinations at designated centres. The system particularly benefited working people and women who could not attend college regularly.”
The official alleged that the absence of admissions this year means aspiring students would have to wait at least another academic session unless the university restores the programme in time through the required approvals.
Jiwaji University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Diwakar Singh Rajput said the university was working to resolve the “technical issues” and restore the centre. “Distance education is highly relevant today as it helps people who cannot pursue regular education because of professional or personal circumstances,” he said.
Rajput assured that the Distance Education Institute at Jiwaji University would soon be restored to its former state, and even improved, with the launch of new courses. “Currently, we are addressing all technical issues to ensure that students can derive the maximum possible benefit from the programme,” he added.
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