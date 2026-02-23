ETV Bharat / state

MP Man Reveals Grandfather's 109-Year-Old Loan To The British Govt, Still Unpaid—But He Refuses Recovery

Bhopal: In a remarkable find that spans a century of history, a family in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has unearthed a 109-year-old financial transaction, where their ancestor lent Rs 35,000 to the British government in 1917, which would be equivalent to almost Rs 2 crore today.

The papers, which have been maintained over three generations of the family, reveal that Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia, a wealthy businessman famous for his philanthropic activities and his love for Rolls-Royce cars, had extended the loan to the colonial government during a serious financial crisis caused by World War I.

The historical claim

"A gazette notification must have been published at that time. Despite India gaining Independence in 1947, this sovereign debt remains unpaid," Vivek Ruthia, Jumma Lal's grandson, said. The family also claims that the papers were under the care of Seth Manak Chandra Ruthia until he died in 2013 and are now in the possession of Vivek Ruthia. The issue came to light recently during a family discussion.

The document of the loan statement. (ETV Bharat)

According to Ruthia's family, Seth Jumma Lal died in 1937, almost 20 years after giving the loan. Vivek said that these documents were kept at home for about 22 years, but the matter came to light recently during a discussion within the family.