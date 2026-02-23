MP Man Reveals Grandfather's 109-Year-Old Loan To The British Govt, Still Unpaid—But He Refuses Recovery
The Ruthia family revealed that the incident shows that the Indian merchant stood by the British administration in times of need.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Bhopal: In a remarkable find that spans a century of history, a family in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has unearthed a 109-year-old financial transaction, where their ancestor lent Rs 35,000 to the British government in 1917, which would be equivalent to almost Rs 2 crore today.
The papers, which have been maintained over three generations of the family, reveal that Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia, a wealthy businessman famous for his philanthropic activities and his love for Rolls-Royce cars, had extended the loan to the colonial government during a serious financial crisis caused by World War I.
The historical claim
"A gazette notification must have been published at that time. Despite India gaining Independence in 1947, this sovereign debt remains unpaid," Vivek Ruthia, Jumma Lal's grandson, said. The family also claims that the papers were under the care of Seth Manak Chandra Ruthia until he died in 2013 and are now in the possession of Vivek Ruthia. The issue came to light recently during a family discussion.
According to Ruthia's family, Seth Jumma Lal died in 1937, almost 20 years after giving the loan. Vivek said that these documents were kept at home for about 22 years, but the matter came to light recently during a discussion within the family.
All for record, not recovery
The Ruthia family revealed that they do not have any plans to claim a refund from the UK or Indian governments. "Our only aim is to bring this piece of history to the fore. We want it etched in history that Indian merchants stood by the administration in times of need," Vivek asserted.
He said during that period, many merchants lent money to the British government for administrative purposes. “Even if the money is not repaid, we wanted a complete record to be kept in government records.” He added.
‘The Ruthia family has the right to send a notice’
Speaking on the issue, advocate Dheeraj Kumar said, "Under international law, any sovereign nation is theoretically responsible for repaying previously incurred debts. The Ruthia family should send a notice to the British government. However, it is also important to examine the repayment period stipulated when the British government took the loan from the Ruthia family in 1917. This will depend on the loan's timeframe and the terms of the contract." Seth Jumma Lal used to travel in a Rolls-Royce
Beyond the money, the documents show a picture of Seth Jumma Lal’s high standing in Central India. Vivek Ruthia’s son, Gautam, explained, "Seth Jumma Lal used to travel in a Rolls-Royce at that time. British officials were impressed by his flamboyance. During the period, Seth Jumma Lal's name was held in high regard in the surrounding areas, including Bhopal, Indore, Rajgarh, and Sehore. Additional papers found by the family include a formal letter of thanks from the British government for his contribution of ₹6,446 toward the relief of the sick and poor.