ETV Bharat / state

MP: Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cow Theft

Indore: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death here on suspicion of cow theft and the assailants are absconding, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday under the Lasudia police station area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh.

A man's cow went missing. During the search, it was found with Chander (35). Suraj Jat and three others allegedly assaulted him, accusing him of stealing the animal.