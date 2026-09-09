MP: Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cow Theft
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said that the incident took place on Tuesday in the Lasudia police station area.
By PTI
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Indore: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death here on suspicion of cow theft and the assailants are absconding, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday under the Lasudia police station area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh.
A man's cow went missing. During the search, it was found with Chander (35). Suraj Jat and three others allegedly assaulted him, accusing him of stealing the animal.
Chander was admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore where he died late Tuesday night. A case of murder was registered against Jat, who already has a criminal record, and the others, the official said, adding that probe was on.
Read More