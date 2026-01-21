ETV Bharat / state

GBS Cases Rise In Malwa: Two Children Dead In Neemuch, Health Department On High Alert

By Divyaraj Singh

Neemuch: A spike in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, has put the health officials on high alert across parts of the Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh. In Neemuch district, two children have died due to the disease, while 17 cases have been confirmed so far.

Meanwhile, two patients have also been identified in Mandsaur district’s Garoth and Suwasra areas, prompting intensified surveillance in neighbouring districts. Health officials said teams from the district administration, the state health department and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are jointly monitoring the situation.

Although GBS cases have been reported in Neemuch and Mandsaur in previous years, officials noted that the pace of infections this time is significantly higher, particularly in Neemuch’s Manasa block. Most of the affected patients are children aged between four and 17 years.

Explaining the nature of the illness, Ratlam district hospital infectious disease specialist Dr Gaurav Boriwal said GBS is believed to be linked to bacterial or viral infections, though its exact cause remains unclear. “Consumption of contaminated water, stale food, or unhygienic meat and eggs may increase the risk,” he said.

Dr Boriwal added that the disease causes progressive muscle weakness, tingling and numbness in the legs, loss of balance and difficulty in standing. “The weakness usually begins in the lower limbs and gradually moves upwards. The respiratory system may also be affected, and in severe cases, there is a possibility of paralysis and even death,” he warned.