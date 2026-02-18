ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026-27: Rs 23,800 Crore Earmarked For Govt's Flagship 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a budget of Rs 4,38,317 crore for the state for 2026-27 fiscal.

Devda said even as the government is focusing on accelerating the pace of development in the state, no new tax burden will be imposed on people. The Minister said the state's gross domestic product has registered an average growth of 12.73 per cent from 2011-12 to 2025-26. The revised estimate of GSDP for 2025-26 is Rs 16,69,750 crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 74,323 crore, or 4.45 per cent of GSDP.

"However, excluding the special assistance from the Centre, this is within the prescribed limit of 3 per cent," he said. The Minister stated that the budget size has increased by 11 per cent compared to last year. "The revenue expenditure is proposed at Rs 3,08,659 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 80,266 crore," Devda said. He said a provision of Rs 1,83,708 crore has been made for social and economic upliftment schemes while 26 per cent of the funds have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 17 per cent for Scheduled Castes of the state.

This apart, Rs 23,800 crore has been earmarked for the Ladli Behna Yojana, a major women's empowerment scheme. Approximately 12.5 million women of the state, enrolled in the scheme, will continue to receive Rs 1,500 per month. The Finance Minister stated that the government's primary objective is to provide justice to every woman, and the budget is a concrete step towards making women economically self-reliant.

Devda said a provision of Rs 4,062 crores has been made for the Panchayat and Rural Development Department while Rs 1,269 crores has been allocated for road repairs, and Rs 445.4 crores for the Jal Jeevan Mission. The minister also announced plans to provide solar pumps to 1,00,000 farmers and recruitment for 15,000 teachers. This apart, free tetra-pack milk will be given to school students up to Class VIII, he said.