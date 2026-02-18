Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026-27: Rs 23,800 Crore Earmarked For Govt's Flagship 'Ladli Behna Yojana'
Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said the state government will provide solar pumps to 1 lakh farmers.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a budget of Rs 4,38,317 crore for the state for 2026-27 fiscal.
Devda said even as the government is focusing on accelerating the pace of development in the state, no new tax burden will be imposed on people. The Minister said the state's gross domestic product has registered an average growth of 12.73 per cent from 2011-12 to 2025-26. The revised estimate of GSDP for 2025-26 is Rs 16,69,750 crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 74,323 crore, or 4.45 per cent of GSDP.
"However, excluding the special assistance from the Centre, this is within the prescribed limit of 3 per cent," he said. The Minister stated that the budget size has increased by 11 per cent compared to last year. "The revenue expenditure is proposed at Rs 3,08,659 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 80,266 crore," Devda said. He said a provision of Rs 1,83,708 crore has been made for social and economic upliftment schemes while 26 per cent of the funds have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 17 per cent for Scheduled Castes of the state.
This apart, Rs 23,800 crore has been earmarked for the Ladli Behna Yojana, a major women's empowerment scheme. Approximately 12.5 million women of the state, enrolled in the scheme, will continue to receive Rs 1,500 per month. The Finance Minister stated that the government's primary objective is to provide justice to every woman, and the budget is a concrete step towards making women economically self-reliant.
Devda said a provision of Rs 4,062 crores has been made for the Panchayat and Rural Development Department while Rs 1,269 crores has been allocated for road repairs, and Rs 445.4 crores for the Jal Jeevan Mission. The minister also announced plans to provide solar pumps to 1,00,000 farmers and recruitment for 15,000 teachers. This apart, free tetra-pack milk will be given to school students up to Class VIII, he said.
" समृद्ध, संपन्न, सुखद और सांस्कृतिक मध्यप्रदेश के सपने को साकार करने वाला बजट 2026-27"
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के 'GYAN' के संकल्प में प्रदेश सरकार ने 'आई' (I) भी जोड़ा है। ₹4,38,317 करोड़ का बजट 2026-27, 'GYANII' अर्थात 'गरीब, युवा, अन्नदाता, नारी शक्ति,…
Devda said for the second consecutive year, the government has not proposed any new taxes or tax rate increases. Total revenue receipts for 2026-27 are estimated at Rs 3.87 lakh crores. State taxes are estimated to generate Rs 1,17,667 crore and central taxes around Rs 1,12,137 crore. The government has projected a 17.64 per cent increase in its own tax revenue.
The minister said the state government is committed to take the the state's economy to Rs 2 trillion under the vision of a developed MP 2047. "This budget is not merely a document of figures, but a concrete step towards a self-reliant and inclusive Madhya Pradesh," he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on X said, "Budget 2026-27 will realize the dream of a prosperous, wealthy, happy, and cultural Madhya Pradesh. The state government has added an "I" to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's "GYAN" resolution. The 2026-27 Budget, worth Rs 4,38,317 crore, is based on the guiding principle of "GYANII," meaning "the poor, the youth, the food providers, the women's power, infrastructure, and industry."
He added, "The budget presented today in the Assembly by the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Shri @JagdishDevdaBJP is the state's first rolling budget. This budget is fully aligned with the vision of a developed India @ 2047 and the continued support received from the Central Government. For the third consecutive time, we have not increased any taxes".
