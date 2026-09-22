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MP IPS Association Condemns Congress Leader's Remarks On DCP During Rahul Gandhi's Indore Event

Indore: Condemning remarks by senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma against Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narendra Rawat following an altercation during a student outreach programme by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Madhya Pradesh Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Monday described these comments as indecent, objectionable and insulting.

In a press release, the association said DCP Rawat of the Indore Urban Police was assigned responsibility for stage management and security arrangements at Chhatron Ki Goonj held in Indore on September 19.

Police managed crowd control and security at the venue. As a large crowd had gathered, it affected the security arrangements. DCP Rawat was managing the crowd as per pre-issued official guidelines when Verma made statements to the media regarding him.

Reacting to the stage confrontation between the DCP and event organisers, Verma reportedly remarked that an ordinary officer was behaving like "Singham" (in reference to a Hindi movie) without realising that this was Indore, where many such officers have come and gone.