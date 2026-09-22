MP IPS Association Condemns Congress Leader's Remarks On DCP During Rahul Gandhi's Indore Event
Sajjan Singh Verma had said that an ordinary officer was behaving like "Singham" without realising this was Indore, where many officers have come and gone.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Indore: Condemning remarks by senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma against Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narendra Rawat following an altercation during a student outreach programme by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Madhya Pradesh Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Monday described these comments as indecent, objectionable and insulting.
In a press release, the association said DCP Rawat of the Indore Urban Police was assigned responsibility for stage management and security arrangements at Chhatron Ki Goonj held in Indore on September 19.
Police managed crowd control and security at the venue. As a large crowd had gathered, it affected the security arrangements. DCP Rawat was managing the crowd as per pre-issued official guidelines when Verma made statements to the media regarding him.
Reacting to the stage confrontation between the DCP and event organisers, Verma reportedly remarked that an ordinary officer was behaving like "Singham" (in reference to a Hindi movie) without realising that this was Indore, where many such officers have come and gone.
@IPS_Association @DGP_MP @mohdept @cm pic.twitter.com/J8sdI9TzsZ— IPS ASSOCIATION, MADHYA PRADESH (@mp_ips) September 21, 2026
He further suggested that the officer should understand that governments change. "The DCP who was trying to act like 'Singham' doesn't realise that this is Indore. Sir, many IPS officers have come and gone. Governments come and go," he said. Videos of the exchange between the DCP and organisers went viral on social media, prompting political reactions.
The association condemned the act in strong terms and urged public representatives to maintain dignified, restrained conduct towards public servants.
It emphasised that police personnel were performing their assigned responsibilities under official instructions and expressed concern over the language used against an officer discharging duty, urging elected representatives to uphold decorum while interacting with or commenting on public servants.
It stated that such comments undermine the dignity of the police force and the principle of institutional respect.
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