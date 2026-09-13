ETV Bharat / state

MP Hooch Tragedy: Wanted Accused Caught After Brief Encounter In Sagar

Sagar: A man wanted in connection with the hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district that recently claimed 16 lives was captured after a brief encounter with police early on Sunday, officials said.

The 21-year-old accused, Shivanjay Rajput, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 30,000, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg during the face-off, they said. With this, the number of accused arrested in the case of spurious liquor consumption has gone up to 19, police sources said.

Rajput allegedly fired three rounds at a police team during a search operation near Kathua Nala forest area under Bahrol police station, following which the security personnel fired two rounds in retaliation and hit him in the leg, the officials said.