ETV Bharat / state

MP Hooch: 37 Survivors Battle Vision Loss After Illicit Liquor Crisis In Sagar District

Sagar: Days after witnessing several deaths due to spurious liquor, 37 patients were found to have eye-related ailments in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, officials and doctors said.

The district administration has officially confirmed 13 deaths from toxic alcohol this month, though the opposition Congress party alleges the actual death toll exceeds 50.

According to officials, nearly 15 people remain in the hospital after consuming the contaminated alcohol, while six are in critical condition. "Doctors and paramedical staff face a terrifying reality of survivors losing eyesight due to chemical toxicity," they said.

A doctor examining people at a screening camp in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

​Following the tragedy, local administration held special screening camps in 10 affected villages across the Banda and Shahgarh blocks for those affected by substandard liquor.

​"A total of 226 people underwent health screenings; 37 patients were found to have eye-related ailments, while 189 others were diagnosed with various other conditions. These camps have been set up for a seven-day period in villages identified by the district administration," said Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Devesh Pateriya.