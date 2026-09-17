MP Hooch: 37 Survivors Battle Vision Loss After Illicit Liquor Crisis In Sagar District
The spurious liquor tragedy in Sagar has left 13 dead, with 37 survivors now facing permanent blindness from toxic methanol contamination, reports Kapil Tiwari
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Sagar: Days after witnessing several deaths due to spurious liquor, 37 patients were found to have eye-related ailments in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, officials and doctors said.
The district administration has officially confirmed 13 deaths from toxic alcohol this month, though the opposition Congress party alleges the actual death toll exceeds 50.
According to officials, nearly 15 people remain in the hospital after consuming the contaminated alcohol, while six are in critical condition. "Doctors and paramedical staff face a terrifying reality of survivors losing eyesight due to chemical toxicity," they said.
Following the tragedy, local administration held special screening camps in 10 affected villages across the Banda and Shahgarh blocks for those affected by substandard liquor.
"A total of 226 people underwent health screenings; 37 patients were found to have eye-related ailments, while 189 others were diagnosed with various other conditions. These camps have been set up for a seven-day period in villages identified by the district administration," said Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Devesh Pateriya.
The screenings targeted several specific locations, including Patan, Chauka, Bamura, and Chhapri in the Banda block, alongside Nauraj, Gugra Khurd, Dilona, Khatora Khurd, Budhna, and Ghurmar in the Shahgarh block.
Medical teams consisting of medical officers, ophthalmologists, ophthalmic assistants, and Community Health Officers were deployed to manage the huge patient rush.
"Among those undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College, three critically ill patients experiencing severe vision complications were referred to AIIMS Bhopal for specialised medical care," Dr Pateriya said.
Doctors claimed that some victims remain hesitant to explicitly confirm whether they consumed the illicit liquor, prompting them to issue a warning about the extreme dangers of chemical additives in illicit brews.
Explaining the lethal nature of these substances, Dr Rajesh Tripathi, an ophthalmologist from Bhopal, said that all kinds of liquor are harmful to health and should be avoided.
"Whether it is country-made liquor or ‘English’ liquor, all are harmful to health. Beer and whisky contain ethanol. However, methanol is often added to country-made and illicit liquor to increase intoxication. Whether the quantity of methanol is low or high, both levels are dangerous. Liquor containing methanol is lethal; even 50 to 100 milligrams of methanol is enough to cause death," he explained.
He further added that methanol is a highly toxic chemical that directly attacks the body's nervous system. "Once ingested, it severely damages the optic nerve, creating an exceptionally high risk of permanent blindness and making successful treatment incredibly difficult," Dr Tripathi added.
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