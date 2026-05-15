ETV Bharat / state

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Masjid Dispute: High Alert In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Ahead Of HC Verdict

A view of the Bhojshala Temple as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submits survey report on Bhojshala complex before Madhya Pradesh High Court, in Dhar ( File/ANI )

Dhar: Security has been intensified across Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district ahead of the much-awaited verdict in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Masjid dispute case, which is expected to be pronounced by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday.

The division bench had reserved its judgment for today (Friday, May 15) after concluding hearings in the long-pending and sensitive dispute involving claims by Hindu, Muslim and Jain communities over the historic monument.

The Bhojshala complex is regarded by the Hindu community as a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim side identifies the site as the Kamal Maula Masjid. The case centres around rights of worship and access to the protected monument, with different communities seeking recognition of their religious claims.

During the hearings, petitioners from all three communities presented arguments seeking specific worship rights and access arrangements at the site. The Hindu side has expressed hope that the court verdict would pave the way for regular puja rituals at the complex.

In view of the sensitivity surrounding the judgment, the district administration has stepped up security arrangements and imposed preventive restrictions across Dhar district.

Dhar Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena appealed to residents to maintain peace and communal harmony, stating that the administration was closely monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incidents.

"Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed across the district and will remain in force till June 5, 2026," the official said.

Strict surveillance over social media platforms