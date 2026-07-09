ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Told Action Taken In Threat Cases Against Judges; Two Accused Jailed

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh government has informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that action has been taken in cases involving threats to judicial officers, including the arrest and imprisonment of two accused who allegedly threatened a judge posted in Narmadapuram.

The update came after the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) submitted personal affidavits before a division bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice B. P. Sharma about the action taken in several incidents involving district judges across the state.

The HC had sought status reports on the incidents while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the safety and security of judicial officers, their residences, and court premises.