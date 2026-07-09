MP High Court Told Action Taken In Threat Cases Against Judges; Two Accused Jailed
The government also informed the court that investigations and necessary legal action are going on in cases involving judicial officers in Katni and Betul.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh government has informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that action has been taken in cases involving threats to judicial officers, including the arrest and imprisonment of two accused who allegedly threatened a judge posted in Narmadapuram.
The update came after the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) submitted personal affidavits before a division bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice B. P. Sharma about the action taken in several incidents involving district judges across the state.
The HC had sought status reports on the incidents while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the safety and security of judicial officers, their residences, and court premises.
During an earlier hearing, the High Court had taken serious note of threats allegedly received by Additional District Judge Tabassum Khan, who is posted at Seoni Malwa in Narmadapuram district. The threats reportedly followed her verdict sentencing 14 accused to life imprisonment in a cattle smuggling and mob lynching case.
During Thursday's hearing, the government informed the court that an FIR was registered immediately after the social media threats against the woman judge came to light and that both accused had since been arrested and sent to judicial custody. It also informed the bench that the Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police had provided additional security to the judge.
The affidavits further stated that a chargesheet has been filed against the accused in a separate incident involving a judge in Datia. The government also informed the court that investigations and necessary legal action are going on in cases involving judicial officers in Katni and Betul.
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