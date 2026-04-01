MP High Court Rules Out Reservation Benefits For Those With Caste Certificates From Other States
MP High Court rules caste certificates issued in other states are invalid for reservation, saying benefits depend on birth state, not residence or marriage.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Gwalior: The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has delivered an important ruling on caste-based reservation. The court held that individuals holding caste certificates issued by other states cannot avail of reservation benefits in Madhya Pradesh.
The verdict came after a woman originally from Uttar Pradesh filed a petition.
Selection Cancelled During Document Verification
The petitioner, Archana Dangi, a native of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, approached the Gwalior High Court. She stated that she had appeared for and cleared the Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test in 2018.
However, during document verification after selection, her candidature was cancelled on the basis that her caste certificate was issued in Uttar Pradesh. Challenging this decision, she moved to the High Court.
Petitioner’s Argument: Caste Recognised In Both States
Advocate Vishwajeet Ratonia, representing the petitioner, argued that Archana has been residing in Madhya Pradesh after marriage and should be considered a resident of the state. He further submitted that the Dangi community is listed under the OBC category in both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Therefore, her selection should not have been cancelled, and she should be granted reservation benefits.
State Government’s Stand: Caste Determined By Birth
During the hearing, the Madhya Pradesh government argued that caste is determined by birth and not by marriage or change of residence. It further stated that caste certificates issued by other states are not valid for availing reservation benefits in Madhya Pradesh.
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