ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Rules Out Reservation Benefits For Those With Caste Certificates From Other States

Gwalior Bench delivers a key ruling denying reservation benefits on the basis of caste certificates issued by other states. ( ETV Bharat )

Gwalior: The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has delivered an important ruling on caste-based reservation. The court held that individuals holding caste certificates issued by other states cannot avail of reservation benefits in Madhya Pradesh.

The verdict came after a woman originally from Uttar Pradesh filed a petition.

Selection Cancelled During Document Verification

The petitioner, Archana Dangi, a native of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, approached the Gwalior High Court. She stated that she had appeared for and cleared the Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test in 2018.

However, during document verification after selection, her candidature was cancelled on the basis that her caste certificate was issued in Uttar Pradesh. Challenging this decision, she moved to the High Court.