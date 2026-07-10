ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Orders Probe Into FIR, Departmental Inquiry In 'Illegal Detention' Of Congress Workers

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by three Congress IT cell workers over their alleged illegal detention in a case of a forged letter circulated in the name of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal, meanwhile, directed that the investigation into the FIR and a departmental inquiry against a Rajasthan police officer continue in accordance with law. The petitioners had alleged that they were illegally detained at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bhopal from April 19 to April 20 and were not produced before a magistrate during that period.

During the hearing, the state government submitted that the three men were initially called for questioning based on oral information from the Rajasthan Police and were later handed over to their family members. They were subsequently called back after an FIR was registered in Rajasthan and were handed over to the Rajasthan Police.

The High Court had earlier directed the production of CCTV footage from the police station and ordered that the statements of the three men be recorded separately before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jabalpur. After examining the statements, the court directed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to treat them as a complaint under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and take action in accordance with law.