MP High Court Judge Retires After 36 Years, Pledges Rs 1.01 Crore, Body For Public Service
Justice Singh also said that he and his wife had registered for body donation at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh retired on September 17 after completing 36 years of judicial service. His farewell marked more than the end of a judicial career, as he announced his decision to donate his lifetime savings and his body after death for public and educational purposes.
During his full court farewell, Justice Singh said he had decided to donate around Rs 1.01 crore accumulated in his General Provident Fund (GPF) during his career to the PM CARES Fund. He said the money should be used for nation-building and to help people in need.
Justice Singh also said that he and his wife had registered for body donation at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur two days earlier.
He said he wanted his body to be used by medical students after his death, helping future doctors understand human anatomy and medical science.
Justice Singh credited his wife for both decisions. In a lighter moment during the farewell, he said he had never disagreed with his wife during his service and therefore there was no question of refusing her wishes after retirement.
Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh began his judicial career as a Civil Judge on May 31, 1990. He went on to hold several positions in the Madhya Pradesh judiciary and eventually became a District and Sessions Judge.
Available High Court records show that he served in various judicial capacities in places including Katni, Khandwa, Chhatarpur and Dhar. He served as Principal Judge of the Khandwa Family Court in 2017 and as District and Sessions Judge of Chhatarpur in 2018.
In 2022-23, he served as Principal District and Sessions Judge in Dhar and later held the position of Principal Registrar at the High Court.
His judicial service and annual confidential reports were also considered noteworthy by the Supreme Court Collegium. In April 2023, the Centre appointed him as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and he took oath on May 1, 2023.
During his nearly three-year tenure at the High Court, Justice Singh heard several significant cases.
In 2026, a division bench comprising Justice Singh and Justice Vivek Agarwal made observations concerning judicial independence while hearing a case involving alleged threats issued to a woman judicial officer after she delivered a judgment. The bench also sought information from state authorities regarding the action taken in the matter.
In May 2026, the same bench commuted the death sentence of a man convicted in a case involving the rape and murder of a minor to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court considered the circumstances of the case and legal principles relating to the possibility of rehabilitation.
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