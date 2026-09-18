ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Judge Retires After 36 Years, Pledges Rs 1.01 Crore, Body For Public Service

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh retired on September 17 after completing 36 years of judicial service. His farewell marked more than the end of a judicial career, as he announced his decision to donate his lifetime savings and his body after death for public and educational purposes.

During his full court farewell, Justice Singh said he had decided to donate around Rs 1.01 crore accumulated in his General Provident Fund (GPF) during his career to the PM CARES Fund. He said the money should be used for nation-building and to help people in need.

Justice Singh also said that he and his wife had registered for body donation at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur two days earlier.

He said he wanted his body to be used by medical students after his death, helping future doctors understand human anatomy and medical science.

Justice Singh credited his wife for both decisions. In a lighter moment during the farewell, he said he had never disagreed with his wife during his service and therefore there was no question of refusing her wishes after retirement.

Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh began his judicial career as a Civil Judge on May 31, 1990. He went on to hold several positions in the Madhya Pradesh judiciary and eventually became a District and Sessions Judge.