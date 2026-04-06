ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Halts Demolition Of Poor Family's Home, Holds Hearing On A Holiday

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court stepped in on a holiday to halt the demolition of a poor family that was facing the threat of eviction.

According to the case, Rewa residents Tejbali Singh and his wife Amarawati filed a petition stating that they had been allotted a 696-square-foot plot in Chirhula village under Huzur tehsil. Despite possessing a valid land allotment document, they alleged that local patwari officials and municipal authorities had been verbally threatening to demolish their house without issuing any written notice.

The petition further claimed that the municipal corporation was preparing to raze the house using administrative force. The decision would have left the family with no immediate shelter.