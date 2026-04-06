MP High Court Halts Demolition Of Poor Family's Home, Holds Hearing On A Holiday
A special bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, led by Justice Vivek Jain, conducted a hearing on Saturday despite it being a court holiday.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court stepped in on a holiday to halt the demolition of a poor family that was facing the threat of eviction.
According to the case, Rewa residents Tejbali Singh and his wife Amarawati filed a petition stating that they had been allotted a 696-square-foot plot in Chirhula village under Huzur tehsil. Despite possessing a valid land allotment document, they alleged that local patwari officials and municipal authorities had been verbally threatening to demolish their house without issuing any written notice.
The petition further claimed that the municipal corporation was preparing to raze the house using administrative force. The decision would have left the family with no immediate shelter.
A special bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, led by Justice Vivek Jain, conducted a hearing on Saturday despite it being a court holiday. The bench was constituted on the directions of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva due to the urgency of the matter.
During the hearing, the court was informed on behalf of the state that no formal instructions regarding demolition had been issued by the Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal. The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Prafull Sharma, argued that there was an imminent threat of action by the municipal corporation.
After considering the submissions, the court granted interim relief to the family and ordered that the house in their possession should not be demolished. The court also issued a notice to the Rewa Municipal Corporation and asked for a response in the matter. The next hearing has been scheduled after the High Court’s summer vacation.
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