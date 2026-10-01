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MP High Court Grants Relief To Viral Mahakumbh Girl In Interfaith Marriage Date Of Birth Row

The Indore court has settled the controversy surrounding the birth certificate of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh viral girl,ruling that Monalisa is an adult, reports Sandeep Mishra.

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Representational Image. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has settled the date of birth row of the viral Mahakumbh girl by declaring her as an adult.

Monalisa had gone viral during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh after videos of her selling rudraksha beads at the religious gathering went viral. After the viral fame, she had also received film offers.

However, she landed in a row after marrying a boy from Kerala, Farhan. Her parents registered a case against the boy at Maheshwar police station, stating that she was a minor before marriage.

Monalisa's parents produced her birth certificate before the court, with the case also being linked to love jihad. Her parents had given the documents related to the birth to the Kerala Police, which recorded her age as December 30, 2009. But based on the records presented by the girl, her date of birth was 1 January 2008.

Earlier, Monalisa had married Farhan on 11 March 2026 at the Aramanur Nainar Deva Temple in Purpur, Kerala. The marriage was registered under the Kerala Marriage Rules, 2008.

After the duo tied the nuptial knot, her father claimed that Monalisa was a minor as per the Community Health Center records.

​As per the court order, the change in the date of birth of the petitioner had a direct impact on her fundamental rights such as the right to vote and marriage.

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TAGGED:

MONALISA PETITION OVER AGE
INDORE HIGH COURT ORDERS
MADHYA PRADESH LOVE JIHAD CASE
MP HIGH COURT ORDER ON MONALISA

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