ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Grants Relief To Viral Mahakumbh Girl In Interfaith Marriage Date Of Birth Row

Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has settled the date of birth row of the viral Mahakumbh girl by declaring her as an adult.

Monalisa had gone viral during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh after videos of her selling rudraksha beads at the religious gathering went viral. After the viral fame, she had also received film offers.

However, she landed in a row after marrying a boy from Kerala, Farhan. Her parents registered a case against the boy at Maheshwar police station, stating that she was a minor before marriage.

Monalisa's parents produced her birth certificate before the court, with the case also being linked to love jihad. Her parents had given the documents related to the birth to the Kerala Police, which recorded her age as December 30, 2009. But based on the records presented by the girl, her date of birth was 1 January 2008.