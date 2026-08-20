ETV Bharat / state

MP HC Clears MBBS Graduate's Path To Secure Degree After 13-Year Wait Over Domicile Row

Jabalpur: Thirteen years after a woman completed her MBBS, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has cleared the way for her to obtain her degree and pursue medical practice, stalled after her admission was cancelled over a domicile issue.

Treating the petition as a special case, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal on Wednesday set aside the June 13, 2013 order cancelling Shailja Pandey's admission and directed Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, to issue her marksheet and degree.

Pandey had fairly disclosed all facts about her residence in Madhya Pradesh, the court observed, adding that action could have been taken at the time of her admission rather than after she completed her studies.

"On the basis of this degree, the petitioner will be entitled to practice in the medical field, but the fact remains that she completed her studies in the year 2013, and now more than 13 years have passed," the court said in its order.

Pandey could not practice during this period because she did not have her degree or registration with the medical regulator, the HC noted.