ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt's Salute For Body Donation: 76-Year-Old Man Gets 'Guard Of Honour' During Last Rites

Barwani: A 'guard of honour' was accorded to a 76-year-old man who died of age-related ailments in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as part a government resolve to honour the act of organ donation.

Praveen Joshi, who died on Wednesday night, had pledged to donate his body, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Surekha Jamre said.

It was the second time a body donor was given a 'guard of honour' in the district, Jamre added. During a 'guard of honour', uniformed police personnel or soldiers stand in a line with their weapons. On the command of the officer leading the guard, the members of the squad bring their weapons to the 'salute' position to express respect for the person concerned.