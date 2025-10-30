ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt's Salute For Body Donation: 76-Year-Old Man Gets 'Guard Of Honour' During Last Rites

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Surekha Jamre said Praveen Joshi, who died on Wednesday night, had pledged to donate his body.

MP Govt's Salute For Body Donation: 76-Year-Old Man Gets 'Guard Of Honour' During Last Rites
Representational image. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 30, 2025 at 10:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Barwani: A 'guard of honour' was accorded to a 76-year-old man who died of age-related ailments in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as part a government resolve to honour the act of organ donation.

Praveen Joshi, who died on Wednesday night, had pledged to donate his body, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Surekha Jamre said.

It was the second time a body donor was given a 'guard of honour' in the district, Jamre added. During a 'guard of honour', uniformed police personnel or soldiers stand in a line with their weapons. On the command of the officer leading the guard, the members of the squad bring their weapons to the 'salute' position to express respect for the person concerned.

After the 'guard of honour', Joshi's mortal remains were sent to a private hospital in Indore, officials said. Joshi was originally a resident of Gujarat and had been living alone in Barwani for the past thirty years.

Social worker Ajit Jain said, "In the last days of his active life, Joshi used to apply henna on women's hands using a special stencil." The state government had decided that individuals who donate their bodies and organs after death will be given a 'guard of honour', usually reserved for distinguished persons and VVIPs.

Read more

  1. Three Generations, One Resolution: 12 Members Of Rajasthan Family Pledge Body Donation

TAGGED:

DEAD MAN GUARD OF HONOUR
MADHYA PRADESH
MP GOVT SALUTE FOR BODY DONATI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.