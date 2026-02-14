ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt Transfers 11 IAS Officers In Late-Night Reshuffle; Cong Flags Move

Bhopal: In a major administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh government transferred 11 IAS officers in a late-night order on Saturday, with the opposition Congress alleging the move aims to shield "corrupt" officials in the excise department.

As per the order issued by the General Administration Department around 1.55 am, additional chief secretary Ashok Barnwal has been given charge of the health department, replacing Sandeep Yadav, who has been posted as principal secretary of the forests.

Yadav has also been given the additional charge of principal secretary of the NRI department. Senior IAS officer Manish Singh has been made the commissioner of the public relations department once again and will continue to hold additional charge as transport secretary.

Public relations commissioner Deepak Saxena, who has been in the post for four months, was appointed the excise commissioner, replacing Abhijit Agrawal, who has been made managing director of the State Cooperative Marketing Federation.

Agrawal's transfer comes ahead of the implementation of the new excise policy. Among other officials, Ajay Gupta has been transferred from the post of director of farmer welfare and agriculture development and appointed managing director of the East Region Power Distribution Company, Jabalpur.