Madhya Pradesh Govt To Build Special Toilets For Differently-Abled Students In Schools
The toilets will be equipped with sensors for flushing and other activities. Such toilets will be installed in 30 schools in Bhopal district.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
Bhopal: In a bid to ensure inclusivity in educational institutions, the Madhya Pradesh Government has decided western toilets in all government schools across the state.
The toilets will be equipped with sensors, eliminating the need for physical exertion, such as flushing, to prevent the differently-abled from engaging in other activities. Separate western toilets will be built for male and female students.
In addition to western toilets, ramps will be built in schools where children with disabilities are enrolled. The schools will also have special arrangements for girls. Each toilet will also have a sanitary napkin vending machine, ensuring easy access to sanitary pads during menstruation. This will ensure that female students' studies are not disrupted and they feel comfortable in school.
In the first phase, the State's School Education Department has identified 30 schools with a large number of disabled children enrolled in them in Bhopal district for installation of western toilets. Construction of western toilets in the schools has already begun.
School Education Department officials claim that work on constructing western toilets in identified schools is progressing rapidly, and they will be completed before the next academic session.
In the first phase, western toilets are being constructed in 20 schools in the Phanda development block of Bhopal district and 10 government schools in the Bairasia development block under the National Secondary Education Fund. Rates have been determined based on the toilet model. Officials stated that the cost per toilet for disabled students in schools has been fixed at Rs 2,78,000 and for girls at Rs 2,94,000. Last year, the department had constructed six toilets at the same rate.
Public Education Commissioner Shilpa Gupta stated, "In accordance with government regulations and directives, western toilets are being constructed in government schools to facilitate access for children with special needs. Additionally, ramps and other facilities are being emphasized in schools for the disabled".
Also Read
PM Modi rewards class 9 student for innovating 'Eklavya' device for disabled students