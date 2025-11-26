ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Govt To Build Special Toilets For Differently-Abled Students In Schools

Bhopal: In a bid to ensure inclusivity in educational institutions, the Madhya Pradesh Government has decided western toilets in all government schools across the state.

The toilets will be equipped with sensors, eliminating the need for physical exertion, such as flushing, to prevent the differently-abled from engaging in other activities. Separate western toilets will be built for male and female students.

In addition to western toilets, ramps will be built in schools where children with disabilities are enrolled. The schools will also have special arrangements for girls. Each toilet will also have a sanitary napkin vending machine, ensuring easy access to sanitary pads during menstruation. This will ensure that female students' studies are not disrupted and they feel comfortable in school.

In the first phase, the State's School Education Department has identified 30 schools with a large number of disabled children enrolled in them in Bhopal district for installation of western toilets. Construction of western toilets in the schools has already begun.