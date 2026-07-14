ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt Panel On UCC Submits Report To Chief Minister, Recommends Exclusion Of Tribals

Bhopal: The committee constituted to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Madhya Pradesh has recommended exclusion of tribals from its scope in its report submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday, an official statement said.

The report of the government-appointed multi-member panel, which was headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been forwarded to the Law Department, it said.

After revision and process (consideration) of the Senior Secretary Committee, a bill on UCC is likely to be tabled in the Assembly during the upcoming monsoon session after approval by the cabinet, said the statement.

The five-day monsoon session of the state assembly will be held from July 20. Chief Minister Yadav thanked all panel members, including the chairperson, for submitting the report within the stipulated time, said the statement.

Committee members Prof Gopal Sharma, Budhpal Singh, Shobha Paithankar, and Member Secretary Ajay Katesaria were present at the submission of the report. Justice Desai, committee member and senior advisor Shatrughan Singh and another member Anup Nair were unable to attend the event due to personal reasons, it said.

The report is compiled in three sections. The first section contains the committee's recommendations after analysing various international, national, and state laws and practices. This section contains 10 chapters, while the second section of the report is a draft bill, according to the statement.