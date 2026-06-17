MP: FIR Against Chhatarpur Leader Over Alleged Social Media Remarks On Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter
The controversy over comments against Akhilesh's daughter has reached Madhya Pradesh, where police have registered an FIR and begun an investigation.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Chhatarpur: First Information Report (FIR)s continue to be registered against individuals accused of making objectionable comments on social media about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's daughter.
In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police have now booked an alleged political leader in connection with the controversy. The development comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had strongly condemned such remarks and warned of strict action against those targeting daughters on social media.
The controversy erupted after allegedly offensive, misleading and derogatory comments were made online against Akhilesh's daughter, Aditi Yadav. The issue triggered a political storm in Uttar Pradesh, with both the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaging in a war of words. During the controversy, CM Yogi publicly denounced the comments and said those responsible would not be spared.
The matter has now extended to Madhya Pradesh. The name of Chhatarpur resident and political leader Prashant Mehto surfaced in connection with the case. Samajwadi Party's Madhya Pradesh president Manoj Yadav had lodged a complaint with police officials in Bhopal, following which a case was registered against Mehto in Chhatarpur.
After the FIR was filed, Prashant denied the allegations and claimed he had never posted anything about Aditi Yadav. He alleged that miscreants used artificial intelligence tools and fake social media accounts to create screenshots in his name and circulate them online. Calling it a political conspiracy, Mehto said he had also submitted an application seeking an investigation into the matter.
Earlier, SP state president Manoj Yadav had alleged that those making objectionable remarks against Akhilesh Yadav's daughter were linked to the BJP.
He had demanded immediate action and registration of FIRs against those involved. Acting on the complaint and considering the seriousness of the matter, police registered a case against Prashant Mehto.
Chhatarpur CSP Arun Soni said a complaint was received and, after preliminary verification, an FIR was registered against Prashant Mehto under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the matter is underway.
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