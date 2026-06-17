ETV Bharat / state

MP: FIR Against Chhatarpur Leader Over Alleged Social Media Remarks On Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter

A case was filed under BNS provisions against Prashant Mehto, who claims fake screenshots were created using AI. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatarpur: First Information Report (FIR)s continue to be registered against individuals accused of making objectionable comments on social media about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's daughter.

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police have now booked an alleged political leader in connection with the controversy. The development comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had strongly condemned such remarks and warned of strict action against those targeting daughters on social media.

The controversy erupted after allegedly offensive, misleading and derogatory comments were made online against Akhilesh's daughter, Aditi Yadav. The issue triggered a political storm in Uttar Pradesh, with both the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaging in a war of words. During the controversy, CM Yogi publicly denounced the comments and said those responsible would not be spared.

The matter has now extended to Madhya Pradesh. The name of Chhatarpur resident and political leader Prashant Mehto surfaced in connection with the case. Samajwadi Party's Madhya Pradesh president Manoj Yadav had lodged a complaint with police officials in Bhopal, following which a case was registered against Mehto in Chhatarpur.