Narrow Escape For Jharkhand Legislator As His Shirt Catches Fire During BJP Programme In Dhanbad
MLA Shatrughan Mahato's shirt caught fire as a spark from a torch landed on him. He did not suffer any injuries, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Dhanbad: MLA Shatrughan Mahato had a narrow escape as a spark from a torch landed on his shirt during BJP's Seva Sankalp Yatra at Jagjivan Vihar, Saraidhela in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
Even as Shatrughan's shirt caught fire, those with him extinguished the flame averting a major tragedy. The incident occurred when MP Dhullu Mahato was addressing the media. Shatrughan was standing right behind Dhullu when his shirt caught fire. However, workers extinguished the blaze.
Shatrughan did not suffer any injuries in the incident. The Seva Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide mass-mobilization and service campaign organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to mark 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Seva Jyoti Yatra is a nationwide torch procession and public participation campaign organized on October 7, by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
Dhullu along with MLAs Raj Sinha, Ragini Singh, and Shatrughan held the torch and began the Yatra on the day.
As part of Seva Jyoti Yatra, a central event was held at the OTC Ground in Ranchi. In Palamu, a rally and public assembly was organised at Medininagar's Shivaji Maidan. Rallies, meetings, and programs were organized in Chaitanya/Chaibasa (Gandhi Maidan), Hazaribagh, Sahibganj, and Chatra on the day.
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