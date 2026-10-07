ETV Bharat / state

Narrow Escape For Jharkhand Legislator As His Shirt Catches Fire During BJP Programme In Dhanbad

The moment when the spark landed on Shatrughan Mahato's shirt. MP Dhullu Mahato is addressing the media ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: MLA Shatrughan Mahato had a narrow escape as a spark from a torch landed on his shirt during BJP's Seva Sankalp Yatra at Jagjivan Vihar, Saraidhela in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

Even as Shatrughan's shirt caught fire, those with him extinguished the flame averting a major tragedy. The incident occurred when MP Dhullu Mahato was addressing the media. Shatrughan was standing right behind Dhullu when his shirt caught fire. However, workers extinguished the blaze.

Shatrughan did not suffer any injuries in the incident. The Seva Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide mass-mobilization and service campaign organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to mark 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Seva Jyoti Yatra is a nationwide torch procession and public participation campaign organized on October 7, by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan