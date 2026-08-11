ETV Bharat / state

MP Court Acquits 8, Hands Life Term To 1 For Tribal's Murder; Victim Was Tied To Vehicle And Dragged

Neemuch: Five years after a tribal man was fatally assaulted, tied to a vehicle and dragged in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, a special court convicted one person and handed down life term to him, but acquitted eight other accused, giving them the benefit of doubt, said prosecution on Tuesday.

Special Judge of the court under Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Alok Kumar Saxena, in a verdict delivered on August 7, convicted one of the accused, Chhitar Gurjar (36), under Section 302 (murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Gurjar was found guilty of murdering the tribal man, Kanhaiyalal Bhil (45), on August 26, 2021.

A prosecution official said Bhil was searching for his missing wife and was stopping vehicles on the Singoli-Neemuch road while looking for her. During this search, Gurjar's motorcycle collided with Bhil, causing the latter to fall on the road and suffer injuries.

"Gurjar assaulted Bhil over the accident," the official said.

Bhil, who suffered serious injuries in the assault, was taken to hospital for treatment, but later succumbed.

The special judge said in his verdict that the brutal assault on the seriously injured man demonstrated that Gurjar had committed the crime intentionally.