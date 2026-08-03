ETV Bharat / state

MP: Congress Suspends Former MLA Rajendra Bharti Ahead Of Datia Bypoll Counting

Bhopal: Hours ahead of the Datia assembly bypoll result, the Congress suspended former MLA Rajendra Bharti from the party's primary membership on Sunday night, according to an official statement.

Bharti, who was disqualified from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in April following his conviction in a cheating case, told reporters that this action did not affect him and that he would show his strength in the next assembly elections.

The statement issued by the Congress late Sunday night said that Bharti had been suspended from the party's primary membership.

Bharti, who represented the Datia seat in the assembly before his disqualification, said the action taken against him was wrong and that the public would respond to this in the 2028 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.